Get your closet ready — spring fashion is right around the corner.

Some Penn State students heavily featured puffer jackets, leather, baggy pants and layering in their winter wardrobes.

Moving into spring, Sonia Ho thinks many of these trends might stick around.

“I think leather will be the biggest trend for spring, especially leather jackets, oversized pants with lighter colors such as lavender,” Ho (sophomore-marketing) said via email.

Maddie Carrick had many of the winter staples in her closet.

“If I wanted to add dimension to an outfit, I would throw on a faux leather blazer or pants,” Carrick (freshman-biobehavioral health) said via email. “When I did not feel like dressing up but still wanted to look cute, I wore a short puffer jacket — it became my go-to for every outfit.”

With the popularity of baggy pants and jeans this winter, Carrick thinks spring fashion might also include different styles of pants.

“Loose jeans have been a part of every outfit in 2020,” Carrick said. “I think that the trend will be to wear wide-leg jeans to add dimension to an outfit.”

Melanie DeSimone thinks the baggy jean trend may transition into another throwback trend.

“Bell-bottoms are definitely gonna stay,” DeSimone (senior-mathematics) said. “All the baggy jeans have been super in, like cargo pants and joggers.”

Moreover, Emily Margolis said she thinks this winter’s layering trend will continue into the spring.

Margolis (senior-marketing) thinks “second skin” tops will be a trend this spring. She said these tops are tight-fitting and often sheer with a mock neck.

“I've been seeing a lot of them with really fun patterns, and they're really fun to layer with, and those were on the Givenchy runways,” Margolis said.

Along with layering, Carrick said she has seen corset-style tops or bralette-style corsets in fashion shows and predicts a new trend.

“More sophisticated bralettes I think would pair perfectly with a pair of jeans and a blazer, or shorts and a blazer,” Carrick said. “Based on the corset trend, I think that square-cut or neutral bralettes will be popular. Dior even showcased this in their fashion show.”

DeSimone also said she hopes to see corsets used as tops but in “lighter colors,” as opposed to the darker winter tones.

Also, Leo Wang said monochromatic looks will also be popular this season.

“Especially after the Inauguration ceremony, Michelle Obama and the First Lady and the Vice President were in the monochromatic style,” Wang (senior-landscape architecture) said.

Margolis agreed that the monotone and monochromatic looks will be trendy.

“Monotone neutral looks, I think [they’re] going to be a trend because you just look like you're really put together without any effort,” Margolis said.

Margolis also thinks pink is going to be a popular color for spring and thinks “people are just getting more comfortable with color in general.”

“One color that I feel like is definitely going to be popular is bubble gum pink,” Marglois said. “That was on the summer-spring Chanel and Valentino runways.”

Sticking with the pink, Carrick thinks a darker shade will be in style.

“Fuchsia is another color that I think will be popular in the spring,” Carrick said. “The spring season is a gateway into summer, so this is usually when bright colors resurface. Fuchsia is a bright, deep pink and is very outgoing.”

Last spring, Wang said fashion took a turn when everyone turned in their going-out clothes for sweats as quarantine began.

DeSimone said even when going out somewhere small, she thinks people will start to make a statement in their fashion.

“I'm going to because when I look good, I feel good,” DeSimone said.

The lack of trends last year makes Carrick believe this year will be filled with more style opportunities.

“We missed an entire season of fashion last year, which could have showcased many new styles,” Carrick said. “I think this year, we will see many extravagant pieces with a mix of bright and neutral colors.”

Ho said she thinks fashion will “definitely draw lots of attention for this spring.”

“During Covid-19, people spent most of their time at home,” Ho said. “I feel like fashion is a little ray of sunshine to distract people from the tough times and really feel good and comfortable about themselves at home.”