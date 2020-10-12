Fall in State College is unarguably one of the best times of the year.

Amber leaves tumbling to the ground while walking through downtown State College with a warm, comforting coffee in hand sends happy tingles up and down my spine.

So, I set out to try the best pumpkin spice lattes our college town has to offer.

1. Crust & Crumb Cafe

The very first pumpkin spice latte I tried this week — and my first time ever trying the famous fall drink — was at the Crust & Crumb Cafe. As a brand-new cafe edition to State College, I had no idea what I was in for, and it had big expectations to fill.

The latte ultimately did not meet my satisfaction. The coffee felt watered down, and I could barely taste the pumpkin flavoring. There might have been a slight spicy aftertaste, but I also could have imagined it.

No hate to Crust & Crumb — I think they probably have a lot of other great things on the menu — but the pumpkin spice latte just wasn’t it.

After trying this latte, I was concerned that I hated the drink itself and would not be able to finish this article.

2. Webster’s Bookstore Cafe

When my roommate guided me into Webster’s, I thought she was joking. The tacky Halloween decorations in the front window and the tucked-away bookstore down the stairs caught me off guard. This was not a traditional cafe.

As I took a sip of the pumpkin spice chai latte, I was blown away. All of my worries drifted away as I soaked in the rich and thick pumpkin flavor.

The cinnamon, clove, ginger and more spices than I could name combined together to envelop me in a haze of cozy warmth. I felt like I could sink into the plush armchairs in Webster’s and drink my latte there forever.

3. Starbucks

As a true classic, I was excited to finally be graced by a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte.

The coffee contained the earthy pumpkin flavor, but not much of it compared to Webster’s latte. The whipped cream and cinnamon added to the sugary sweet flavor that kind of felt overwhelming while drinking it.

A standard pumpkin spice latte, and the original for latte enthusiasts everywhere, I thought the Starbucks latte was delicious but definitely didn’t blow me out of the water.

4. Irving’s

As someone who loves Irving’s bagels and smoothies, I felt like I could not be disappointed with their pumpkin spice latte recipe. However, the coffee was not outstanding, and the pumpkin flavor did not linger long enough for me to enjoy it.

Honestly, I would recommend it to someone who hates pumpkin. I ultimately tasted more foam than coffee. Although the creamy texture was likable, I came with the expectation of pumpkin coffee, and I did not receive it.

5. Saint’s Cafe

As my final pumpkin spice latte for the week, I felt enthusiastic for the grand finale, but also a little sad for the end of the era.

As my first time entering Saint’s Cafe, I loved the atmosphere of the restaurant, with retro design and its big open windows that let the sunlight seep in.

The smooth foamy latte looked gorgeous, but, unfortunately, it did not taste as amazing. I could not taste any pumpkin or spice in this drink either.

Nevertheless, the coffee was not terrible, and I finished my drink happily.

Before this week, I had never tried any pumpkin spice lattes, so I stepped out of my comfort zone by consuming five drinks that did not resemble my typical iced coffee staple from Dunkin Donuts.

Even though I did not love all of the lattes I tried, I loved trying new things and visiting restaurants I thought I would never have the time to go to.

I discovered that there are some cafes in State College that I love, and you will definitely catch me at Webster’s again sipping a pumpkin spice chai latte.

MORE REVIEWS