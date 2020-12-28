On Jan. 1, hopefuls around the world rang in the new year with an emphasis not only on a fresh start, but a new decade. However, “new year, new me” workouts, self-improvement regimens and other resolutions were soon crushed in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

While 2020 seemed to work out in exactly the opposite way than was expected, many were able to find moments of light to joke about — not in person, but online. Here’s a list of the funniest memes of 2020 — including the year itself.

How it started

Penn State students returned to classes in January, while the online aftermath of the blockbuster hit of 2019 — Tom Hooper’s “Cats” — was still rampant. Taylor Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo and Rebel Wilson’s performance as cats who wore no real clothes was unforgettable, it seemed.

Taco Bell vigil

Right before spring break and after the sudden close of Taco Bell on College Avenue, Penn State students planned a vigil to mourn the loss of the chain on March 1.

The vigil — complete with candles and speeches — elicited a slew of social media posts to honor the passing of the quintessential State College nightlife hotspot, and even gained national media traction on ESPN.

To this day, the dumpster behind the newly installed Yallah Taco reads “Taco Bell Only” in spray-painted lettering.

Quarantine and isolation

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, quarantine and or isolation — or what some choose to refer to as “eternal March” — began ironically for Penn Staters around March 15 — what is known in the Roman calendar as the Ides of March.

“Beware the Ides of March,” Shakespeare wrote as the soothsayer’s warning in his play Julius Caesar.

Out of this time period came not only memes about going crazy and tweets dramatically crying for help, but reply posts to “choose your quarantine house,” which featured many celebrities and other public figures.

Additionally, “The 2020 Challenge” or the “Reese Witherspoon Challenge” came to fruition, which featured a photo collage of faces representing the different months of 2020.

On Instagram, accounts sporting photos of “What ____ are you?” dominated users’ stories on the app. Some of the popular accounts included frogs, horses, Mamma Mia characters and chickens.

Oh, and “Happy Covid-19th” to those born in 2001.

Toilet paper

With the onset of the pandemic came the “panic-buying” of toilet paper and other everyday necessities. No longer were students worrying about which date to choose for Frat Formal Friday or whether or not they could slide by with a B+ if they skipped 9 a.m. class.

Life became real, unironically.

This tragically led to a toilet paper shortage and many satirical images online featuring the completely barren grocery store aisles.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

The one-season documentary, featuring popular characters Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, was released in March, shortly after mandatory quarantine began.

Even though Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison, many took to the internet to express their thoughts on the hit Netflix series.

A “Carole Baskin Challenge” to the song Savage even became prominent on TikTok.

Zoom University

This one’s a classic — college students around the globe took to the internet to express their mild dislike for online classes, which — by the way — include a substantial lack of social interaction. Who knew that a platform so unrecognizable would shoot to the top of stock charts in a mere three months?

Let’s not forget the Zoom University merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, stickers and more. The logo includes a laptop in the center with the words “Est. 2020” under “Zoom U.”

TikTok

Summer 2020 wouldn’t have been complete without TikTok challenges and trends. From the WAP dance challenge to “before and afters,” app users were able to stay occupied during the “unprecedented times” of the pandemic.

Penn State’s campus bear

When it seemed 2020 couldn’t get any crazier, students were warned by an automated university alert to beware of a black bear roaming around campus in September and to stay indoors.

While the black bear threat was quickly eliminated, students shared photos and videos online of the incident.

Among Us

There’s one imposter among us.

The online multiplayer social deduction game, which takes place in a space-themed setting, became popular over quarantine, but is still very popular.

Memes featuring the virtual characters are still widely shared on social media, and were even used during the 2020 presidential election.

“Orange is sus. Vote him out,” was a common meme tagline — referencing President Donald Trump — that was sold on T-shirts and yard signs during the election.

The 2020 election fly

The fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head was arguably the most memorable part of the 2020 presidential debates.

President-elect Joe Biden posted a tweet after the debate that said, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.”

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The election fly was trending on social media, and many even bought “Joe Biden fly swatters,” which ended up selling out.

Nittany Lion football

Penn State football started 0-5 for the 2020 season, which became a meme itself. This elicited numerous social media outcries to fire head coach James Franklin and bench quarterback Sean Clifford.

Perhaps this rough start could’ve been attributed to the lack of fans in the stadium or to the cardboard-cutout fans, which cost between $65 and $85 a pop.

However, the Nittany Lions ended 4-5 for the fall 2020 season, a slight comeback fans were desperate to see.

How it’s going

Let’s unpack that.

2020 has been a year of turmoil, loss and fear, which is why it’s okay to feel overwhelmed.

However, as we continue into the “roaring 20s” and winter break, let’s remember the funny moments that made us smile, too.