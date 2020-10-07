Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is multimedia editor Jessica Cook.

When not spending time with The Daily Collegian, Cook (junior-film) is an avid music listener.

Listening to mostly pop, indie and rap lately, Cook is also a big fan of the older music she listened to with her dad growing up.

“My music really depends on how I feel and the beat of it,” Cook said. “Chef’s kisses to all those artists out there.”

Here are some of her favorite songs right now:

1. “Wasabi” by Little Mix

2. “My Body is a Cage” by Arcade Fire

3. “Ludacris” by BlkJay, Jaiquan Tyre and Aura

“Ludacris” is Cook’s favorite song right now. She said she is constantly streaming the song because one of her best friends, Aura, is on the album.

Cook said she knows a lot of musicians from her hometown of St. Augustine, Florida, including Aura.

“I am so proud of him for putting himself out there,” Cook said.

4. “The Tales of Wes Montgomery” by Floppy Circus

5. “Nonstop” by Drake

From Drake’s 2018 album “Scorpion,” “Nonstop” is a song featured in TikToks as well as the HBO show “Euphoria” that Drake produced.

“Those kinds of songs make you feel good about what you do, because it’s a hype song, and you have to appreciate yourself and everything else,” Cook said.

6. “Down” by Jay Sean and Lil Wayne

7. “I Know Alone” by HAIM

8. “Gloria” by Lumineers

9. “Who’s Loving You” by The Jackson 5

10. “Fallingwater” by Maggie Rogers

“Fallingwater” is a song from folk-pop artist Maggie Rogers’ 2019 album “Heard It in a Past Life.”

The song was a comeback track for the artist who had debut hits like “Alaska” on the top charts in 2016.

Cook said the music video for “Fallingwater” is “so good.”

11. “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

12. “MOOD 4 EVA” by Beyonce, JAY Z, Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangare

13. “All For Us” by Labrinth and Zendaya

Also from the show “Euphoria,” “All For Us” is a song representative of taking care of others. The song has a deep meaning of love and selflessness throughout it.

According to Cook, “All For Us” is a song that really sticks with her and is a “representation” of her and the people around her.

“I showed my best friend how much [“All For Us”] meant to me and I started crying,” Cook said. “Everything I do is to make my friends and family proud.”

14. “Homemade Dynamite” by Lorde

15. “Us” by James Bay

Cook’s playlist can be found here.

