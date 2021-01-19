Quarantine for the coronavirus is still happening across the country, and while it is not a positive highlight of this year or last, students have found unique hobbies to pass the time.

Though TikTok took the nation by storm over the past several months, many students still enjoy reading books — myself included.

Here are some really good books you can find through the Penn State University Libraries and at State College bookstores like Webster's Bookstore Cafe.

1. “The Proposal” by Jasmine Guillory

“The Proposal” is about a freelance writer who meets a doctor after turning down a surprise proposal at a Dodgers game. While most do not meet a handsome doctor and fall in love at a baseball game, the book gives people hope that someday they will find spontaneous love.

Also the author of “The Wedding Date,” Guillory published the romance novel in 2018. The book quickly made it onto “Cosmopolitan’s 33 Books to Get Excited About in 2018.”

2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo

Another book from 2018, “So You Want To Talk About Race,” talks about race in America, a topic that is extremely relevant today. Each chapter poses a question about race and discusses Oluo’s opinions and advice about the matter.

Penn State student Naomi Smith recently read the book and enjoyed it.

“Even though most are trying to escape reality during quarantine, it is important to recognize what is going on in the world, and [“So You Want to Talk About Race”] does that,” Smith (sophomore-architectural engineering) said.

3. “Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire” by JK Rowling

Growing up, many read the Harry Potter series, but the fourth book is a favorite for many. The fantasy series follows the life of young wizards as they go to Hogwarts and learn about magic. The books can be an escape from reality.

“The Goblet of Fire” has sold about 65 million copies to date, and the movie earned $896.4 million overall in theaters. According to Forbes in 2004, Rowling became the first billionaire author and has a current net worth of at least $670 million.

4. “Republic” by Plato

Authored by philosopher Plato around 375 B.C., the book examines justice, city states and mankind. It also highlights ethics in politics and is written in socratic dialogue.

While the book may be older than most on this list, it is still very relevant to modern politics. There is a debate on being “just or unjust” in the book that many philosophers study today and find fascinating.

The book may not be very different from the textbooks students read in the classroom, but it makes some great points.

5. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara

Personally one of my favorites, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” is a true story about McNamara’s research into the serial killer known as the “Golden State Killer.” The book was recently made into an HBO documentary series.

McNamara, a true-crime journalist, dove deep into the case and began writing “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” as a compilation of her research.

Dying suddenly of a drug overdose in 2016, McNamara’s book went unfinished until it was released two years after her death.

The book helped authorities solve the case, and an arrest was made two months after its publication.

6. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry

Published in May 2020, “Beach Read” was nominated for the Goodreads Choice Awards in the “Best Romance” category. The novel is about two writers who meet after living in neighboring beach houses.

Emma Mason, a Penn State student, read and enjoyed the book.

“It is great to read whenever, and especially in quarantine because it is kind of hard to find romance,” Mason (junior-engineering) said.

7. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

Originally released in 1999, Chbosky’s book-turned-movie has been very popular over the years and has continued to grow. The coming-of-age book is about an unpopular kid, or so-called “wallflower,” who has his world changed by new friends.

In 2003, the book was banned in school libraries in Fairfax, Virginia, for the supposed “profanity” in the book. Afterward, many schools across the country banned the book as well.

The movie was released in 2012 and was filmed in my hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Chbosky was from. The film won many awards, including an Independent Spirit Award for “Best First Feature.”

8. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The New York Times best-selling fiction mystery novel “The Inheritance Games” is about main character Avery Grambs finding an inheritance left for her after the mysterious death of a billionaire.

Penn State student Paul Watkins read the book over quarantine and enjoyed its plot.

“The book is adventurous and exciting,” Watkins (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “You never know what will happen.”

9. “Harem Years” by Huda Sha’arawi

Another of my favorites that I read in a Penn State Middle Eastern studies class, “Harem Years” is a memoir by Huda Sha’arawi, founder of the Egyptian Feminist Movement.

The novel is about the segregated and private world of the harem, a separate domestic safe space for women in Muslim households, and Sha’arawi’s younger life, specifically her political activism in Egypt.

10. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle

Another memoir, this one released in 2020, “Untamed” is Glennon Doyle’s third memoir.

The book has been on The New York Times nonfiction best-seller list since shortly after its publication.

Grace Osborne, a Penn State student, read the book for the first time over quarantine.

“I was really excited to read something new this year, and I am glad I read this,” Osborne (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “It is different from anything I have read and is worth checking out.”