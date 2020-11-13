Many music majors likely didn’t predict their semester would have a strong focus on science — now, however, their entire schedules are dictated by it.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Penn State School of Music has embraced different techniques and practices to meet in-person.

David Frego, the director of the School of Music and a music professor, appointed eight representatives within the school in May to figure out how to manage the pandemic.

“Our charge was to go out and look at the evolving science,” Frego said. “This was still at an early stage at this time to find out what it is that we can do to keep our folks safe.”

One of the people Frego appointed was Russell Bloom, the assistant director for operations and outreach for the School of Music, who also serves as the school’s pandemic safety officer.

Bloom said he had to do his own research on a topic he was not priorly familiar with.

“We have kind of come into a new world of research and music with tying in the sciences in order to really understand what actually comes out of our bodies,” Bloom said.

Bloom consulted with William Bahnfleth, a professor of architectural engineering, to find ways to adapt to the coronavirus in the classroom.

For Bahnfleth, air filtration was a key point to deal with.

“Viruses are attached to particles that are left when respiratory droplets dry out,” Bahnfleth said. “We can remove those by diluting with the outside air. You bring in air that's uncontaminated, and you exhaust an equal volume of air from the space. Or you can circulate air through a filter that removes those infectious particles.”

The school has implemented a different style of teaching where classes last for 30 minutes. Once the 30 minutes is up, the room empties, which allows an HVAC to bring in new air to the room, according to a Penn State News release.

Student Joshua Benitez, a flute player, said this style is “different,” but he is appreciative to still be able to play this year.

“Practicing is lessened and rehearsal times are only 30 minutes now too, which is way shorter than we expected… It’s been a battle for a lot of students,” Benitez (sophomore-music performance) said. “But the School of Music, we are still able to play, and that is a great opportunity for us because a lot of schools just closed down.”

Thirty minute rehearsals also complicate things from a conducting standpoint.

David Flowers, a graduate student and director of the campus orchestra, said it is “tough” to get work done during a shortened class period.

“Under the present stressors, making rehearsal efficient is even more difficult,” Flowers (graduate-orchestral conducting studies) said. “So it really means that if students are not prepared for the rehearsal, then it is going to be hard to have a productive rehearsal.”

Beyond the change in time frames, the School of Music has also designed new masks with slits for certain instruments, according to Bloom.

Benitez initially found the mask “very weird” but has adapted through the semester.

“I feel like playing with a mask has not been bad at all,” Benitez said. “Given the weeks and time to adjust to it, I have been able to adjust fairly well.”

While the masks might be different, Flowers said more complaints come from bell covers.

“Bell covers are if you have a brass instrument,” Flowers said. “It is a big tube, and the bell cover is basically putting a cap on that tube — and it is permeable to an extent, so the air can still get out of the instrument.”

The bell covers can alter the pitch and tone of the instrument. According to Flowers, they force players “to work a lot harder to get a tone that they would have without a bell cover.”

Bloom said the School of Music will also be live streaming all concerts due to not allowing visitors in the building.

With the 30 minute class time caps, Bloom said “the repertoire has been a challenge” for students.

“A symphony may be 45 minutes,” Bloom said. “So, do you do a work that is 45 minutes and take a break halfway through the work so that the room can air out and you come back in?”

However, according to both Frego and Bloom, the school only has reported four positive coronavirus cases out of the 250 students enrolled.

Flowers said the lower number in cases is a result of students and faculty taking these new measures seriously.

“I think it's sort of a testament to how well we're doing within the School of Music from a compliance standpoint,” Flowers said. “It is also speaking well to the effectiveness of our protocols.”

Frego said spring 2021 will look similar to what is happening now, as the School of Music is in it for “the long haul.”

“We are quite confident that we will make it right through to Nov. 20 with just the minimal of cases,” Frego said.