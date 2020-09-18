Penn State’s Student Programming Association will host “A Talk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month” on Oct. 6 with activists Beverly Gooden and Geena Rocero.
The event is co-sponsored by The Gender Equity Center.
Gooden, an advocate for victims of domestic violence, founded the Twitter hashtag #WhyIStayed for domestic abuse survivors in 2014. Her work includes domestic violence education based on her own experiences.
Rocero is a trangender rights activist and fashion model based in New York City who is known for her viral coming out during a TED Talk in 2014, according to a SPA press release.
Rocero is the founder of Gender Proud, an organization dedicated to advancing the rights of the transgender community. She also serves as a board member of the New York LGBT Center and an ambassador for The Stonewall Inn.
The virtual lecture and Q&A session will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The event is free for Penn State students and the general public with registration available here.
