You can dance, sing, act or whatever you want in 60 seconds.

2020 seems to be the year TikTok takes over — especially with more free time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Penn State students Stacey George and Lorna Evans said people started using TikTok more during the pandemic — themselves included.

“I’m on TikTok a lot during the day. I’m on it in my free time when I’m bored — on it more than I should [be],” George (senior-psychology) said. “I think it’s so popular because there can be a video literally about anything.”

George said she enjoys TikToks because they are “funny, entertaining and even provide new information.” She added that the app has taught her a lot, with no barriers to education.

“People can communicate things to anyone around the world, and I’ve learned a lot about other cultures and places. It’s just a place for anything you could think of,” George said.

Evans (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences), who spends about an hour a day on TikTok, agreed.

“I don’t think it would have become as popular without quarantine,” Evans said. “It connects people and gives people a platform to feel accepted and understood through shared experiences during a time when a lot of people are struggling and alone.”

Colin Patrick said he thinks TikTok became famous during the pandemic since people have been stuck inside with little socializing in person.

“I think TikTok is popular because of its publicity, and the famous people who advertise and ask people for a following,” Patrick (junior-civil engineering) said.

Drusilla Charles also believes people use TikTok since they can easily become famous through the app. Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae are a few influencers who have achieved fame on TikTok.

“I believe it started becoming popular during quarantine. It gave people something to do during lockdown,” Charles (junior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said. “I think it’s popular, because people can easily get TikTok famous if you post good content and post often.”

Moreover, Eric Vinokur said he thinks TikTok is popular because it is similar to Vine.

“I was a huge fan of Vine, and TikTok just doesn’t do the same thing for me. Also, I feel the content on it is much more for little kids,” Vinokur (junior-engineering) said.

However, Vinokur said he thinks TikTok helps to fill the void Vine left.

George said quarantine has motivated many people to join the app and make videos.

“I definitely think people started going on the app and making TikToks during quarantine because that’s when I started to make them and be on TikTok a lot more,” George said. “And it kind of became an addiction.”