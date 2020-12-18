To perform a variety of wintry tunes and share memories from an atypical semester, Penn State Musical Theatre hosted a virtual holiday concert featuring the class of 2024 on Dec. 18.

This prerecorded concert premiered on PSUMT’s YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. According to Penn State Musical Theatre, students followed coronavirus precautions during the filming of the special.

The event was also a celebration of the class of 2024’s first semester at Penn State with each performance intercut with the students reminiscing about the school year.

Nick Brogan opened with a performance of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” by Meredith Wilson, followed by his favorite memory of the semester.

“[We just got] so close as a class,” Brogan said. “We turned into this stupid, crazy family in three months — during a pandemic.”

Amirah Joy Lomax performed next with a cover of “Wintry Things” by Ariana Grande. She was accompanied by Michelle Lee who beatboxed while playing the guitar.

“I’m here at my dream school, in this fantastic program with these fantastic people,” Lomax said. “It was just so crazy.”

Lomax was followed by Kyle Rhys Dalsimer who performed a cover of "This Christmas" by Donny Hathaway.

“I went home pretty early in the semester and was remote,” Dalsimer said. “But I came up on campus to film [this] holiday special, and we just caught up and jammed out.”

Lee performed an original song, “The Best Gift,” followed by Dylan Lugosi who sang "Santa Baby" by Joan Javits & Philip Springer.

“One of my favorite moments from the first semester was probably when my class played hide and go seek tag downtown,” Lee said. “It was one of the most intense games [I’ve ever played.]”

Jonah Schwartz performed a cover of “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood, accompanied by Brogan on the guitar.

“We were on the ground level of our dorm building and all of a sudden we realized we were not alone,” Schwartz said. “We were accompanied by a living bat that was flapping through the hall and nearly missed my head.”

Schwartz was followed by Noi Maeshige singing "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" by Frank Loesser, with Owen Smith on the guitar.

“My favorite moment of the semester was just meeting all of my classmates,” Maeshige said. “Meeting [them] in person was just a whole new, different experience — and much taller than I expected.”

Tosh Arora performed a cover of "The Christmas Song" by Robert Wells & Mel Tormé, with Smith on the guitar, followed by Hazel Giacomucci performing "River" by Joni Mitchell.

“We were all driving to probably Chipotle, listening to Christmas music and singing really loudly,” Giacomucci said. “That was adorable.”

Arora was followed by Aria Evans, who performed a cover of "Something About December" by Christina Perri, with Brogan on the guitar.

“In September, we had 'Hunger Games' movie nights for a straight week,” Evans said. “We’d get ice cream and Doritos, sit in our rooms and hang out.”

Jackson Pavlik proceeded with a cover of "Christmas All Over Again" by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Brogan on the guitar and Lee on box drums.

“Me, Owen, Tosh and Nick were looking around for places to live...and the tour guide was super nice,” Pavlik said. “We get a picture with the tour guide, so there’s just this random picture of me, Owen, Tosh and this tour guide.”

Owen Smith closed out the performances with an original song, “Eggnog in the Morning.” Following Smith, the musical theatre class of 2024 shared what they were grateful for this holiday season.

As the credits rolled, Lomax performed a special original song, which was “composed for Dan Riddle.”

RELATED