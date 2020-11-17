With the holidays just around the corner, the gift of giving is in full swing.

Penn State Auxiliary and Business Services and the Penn State Bakery are teaming up for the third annual “Gingerbread House Decorating Event” as a fundraiser for THON.

This year’s event has been slightly altered, but no fear— nothing is stopping them from spreading the holiday cheer.

The Bakery has been selling do-it-yourself gingerbread house kits for families to construct at home instead of hosting the decorating event in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

John Papazoglou, the associate vice president of Auxiliary and Business Services, said he started the gingerbread house fundraiser when he first came to Penn State in 2017, but the tradition started long before that.

Papazoglou said he first started raising money for charity by selling gingerbread houses when he worked for a healthcare system in Dallas. He said once people knew that the proceeds were going to the children’s hospital, they were eager to sign up.

“It really started taking off, because once somebody did it with their family, it became a family tradition,” Papazoglou said. “My kids have done these gingerbread houses since they were 5 years old.”

Papazoglou said when he got to Penn State, the bakery constructed a gingerbread house replica of the Nittany Lion Inn. He knew he wanted to incorporate charity in the next gingerbread event.

“THON was the first thing that came up,” Papazoglou said.

Since then, the two Penn State departments have worked together to sell gingerbread houses to support THON, but with the coronavirus looming, the fate of this fundraiser was temporarily up in the air.

Papazoglou said he initially thought the event would be canceled entirely.

But, Heather Luse, the executive pastry chef for the Penn State Bakery, said the show must go on.

Luse said the departments wanted to stick with the fundraiser by making DIY gingerbread house kits filled with the house pieces, candy and plenty of icing.

“If you have any kind of kids, you know it will never be enough icing,” Luse said.

Luse said this year’s DIY design makes it more convenient for families to choose their own times to build their houses.

With this year already full of surprises, both Papazoglou and Luse did not know exactly what to expect for the fundraiser.

“If we can sell close to 100, I'll be happy,” Papazoglou said, before kits went on sale.

However, after promoting the event, Luse said she was surprised when the kits completely sold out.

Luse said they made 200 kits, which was doubled from last year, and they pulled together everything they had to make 50 more once the first batch sold out.

Papazoglou said he even “got a little choked up” when he heard they had sold out.

Anna Piccioni graduated from Penn State 1991 with a degree in business logistics. She purchased three gingerbread house kits to share with her family this year, after having such a great time at last year’s decorating event at the Nittany Lion Inn.

Piccioni said when she heard the event was still happening she said, “Sign me up!”

The DIY gingerbread houses are giving Piccioni and her family a way to “shorten the miles” between them during this holiday season.

Piccioni bought the kits to have them sent to her nephews and the rest of her extended family.

“If I don't make it home and don't get to spend the holidays with them, it's a way to let them know that I'm thinking of them,” Piccioni said.

Adam Pembleton, the hospitality director for THON, was also excited about the success of the fundraiser.

“The fact that we were able to reach more people and spread THON’s mission is absolutely unbelievable,” Pembleton (senior-kinesiology) said.

Pembleton also said he is really looking forward to seeing the houses families will create from their own homes this year, and he is thankful for the Penn State Bakery and Penn State Auxiliary and Business Services’s assistance.

“THON could not be more appreciative of them, for they are not only donors but also supporters,” Pembleton said.

Pembleton said he admires how the departments do it “out of the kindness of their hearts.”

Luse said she and her employees love working for this event, because they all want to join in the holiday festivities and make gingerbread houses themselves.

“It's been a lot of fun, and it really does bring the kid out of everybody,” Luse said.

Luse said she knows the money is only a “drop in the bucket” for THON, but “every little drop will matter” this year.

Papazoglou also loves putting on this event, and said he is truly proud of what they have accomplished amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The teamwork between these three Penn State organizations has reminded Papazoglou of what it really means to be a Penn Stater.

“It’s like a family, and that's what makes this place special and different from other places,” Papazoglou said. “The folks that work in the bakery, in the residence halls and in the food service operations do it because they like working with students, and it makes them feel like they're making somebody’s home."

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT