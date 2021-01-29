Visitors to Art Alley in the HUB-Robeson Center at Penn State might gain a new perspective on nature through the works of its latest exhibit, “When the Bough Breaks.”

According to curator Susanne Slavick, the exhibit, which opened in the HUB on Jan. 17, features pieces by nine artists.

As a whole, Slavick said the works speak to humanity’s relationship with nature and trees.

“I want it to be a motivating experience to do something about what is observed or deduced from seeing the works,” Slavick said.

Many of Slavick’s own pieces are featured in the exhibit.

Alex Lukas, an assistant professor of print and publication arts at Carnegie Mellon University, contributed to the exhibit. To Lukas, the exhibit serves as a mechanism to allow trees to be the center of attention in a story.

Lukas’ contributions include screen prints of “moments when people have carved a date into a tree,” accompanied by information such as history, weather data and the significance of the date.

“It pictures trees, which we perceive as stationary, as actors in drama,” Lukas said. “It’s slow narratives: a reclaiming, a recasting of who we think of as protagonists and the speed at which that progresses.”

Sarah Slavick is Susanne Slavick’s sister and a fellow artist. The two have worked closely on previous exhibitions and collaborated for “When the Bough Breaks.”

Sarah has eight paintings featured in “When the Bough Breaks,” all of which are part of her watercolor series “Elegies to the Underground,” a collection featuring the root systems of trees.

“I see [Elegies to the Underground] as a kind of elegiac series that’s filled with hope and grief for what’s threatened and what might survive,” Sarah said.

Sarah, like Susanne, thinks her pieces — and “When the Bough Breaks” as a whole — can help people recognize and consider the human relationship to trees, among other environmental issues.

“We often fail to notice these things, this wonderful natural world,” Sarah said. “I would hope that people take notice, pay attention and maybe can reflect on our relationship to trees and to nature.”

Moreover, Clayton Merrell teaches in the school of art at Carnegie Mellon. Three of his paintings, titled “Diminishing Conversation,” “Treehouse Ricochet” and “Flooded Flames” are featured in the exhibit.

Although Merrell said his works are open to interpretation, many of his works have been explicitly influenced by the effects of climate change and deforestation on trees and nature.

“There [are] things to celebrate, but they’re also tragic at the same time,” Merrell said. “That contradiction of being inspired by looking at images of nature and also feeling the loss involved, there’s the aspect that, as time goes on, images of nature grow more fantastical because the reality of nature fades further away.”

Through the exhibit, Susanne does not wish to display one message in particular. Rather, she hopes guests to the exhibit use their own life experiences to take away different ideas regarding ecology and the role trees play in the environment.

“I want to open up a kind of interior and public dialogue about the issues raised in this artwork to recognize ourselves in the conditions portrayed in any of these works,” Susanne said.

“When the Bough Breaks” is on view through May 9 in Art Alley at the HUB Galleries.