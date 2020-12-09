Christmas is just around the corner — and many charities are receiving more donations than normal.

The University Baptist and Brethren Church has been holding the “Christmas Fair” in State College for 38 years now, according to Gail Guss, the fair’s director.

Guss said the Christmas Fair — which is typically held over one afternoon in the church’s community room — is an event that benefits local outreach charities in Centre County, as well as some national and global programs.

In past years, the fair consisted of people making donations to various charities in the community room, with representatives from each charity present.

These donations would be contributions to the selected charities in honor of a friend or family member.

According to Guss, the fair had previously raised a total of $40,000 in one afternoon to benefit its selected charities.

This year, however, the fair has gone virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Jones, the fair’s publicity chair, said the 38th year will “not be typical.”

“The fair will go on virtually, and frankly, we have no idea what to expect,” Jones said. “What we do know is that the special stress placed by COVID-19 on our participating charities and those they serve makes their needs greater than ever.”

This year, donations will be made through the new website UBBC designed.

Because of challenges like needing a new website, Guss said UBBC has gone through a lot of work to bring the event together for the year.

“We’ve had easily three times as many meetings as in previous years,” Guss said.

Guss said the hardest part has been organizing a website for donations that was easy to navigate, as well as giving an accurate, but eloquent summation of each charity — all 30 of them.

Some charities the fair benefits include Habitat for Humanity, Centre County Meals on Wheels, Centre Safe, Center for Alternatives in Community Justice, Interfaith Human Services and Heifer International.

Guss said this year’s fair includes an additional four charities because of the increased space online and the cancellation of another event usually held during the year — the Children’s Fair.

These new charities include the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society, 10,000 Villages, Pennsylvania Prison Society Centre County Chapter and Dyslexia Reading Center of Central PA.

Evelyn Wald, the director of the Center for Alternatives in Community Justice located in State College, said her organization has been a part of the Christmas Fair since 2001.

“It’s been really great because, especially when it’s live,” Wald said. “You’re there, you’re able to talk to people, and it’s a really great event.”

According to Wald, CACJ has been in Centre County for more than 40 years.

CACJ cultivates multiple restorative justice programs including divorce and custody mediations and avoiding bail issues by overseeing inmates awaiting sentencing.

Wald has attended the Christmas Fair herself for years to participate, and she hopes this year will be “as successful” as years past.

“I think there’s faithful folks, like myself, who go every year. So, I’m curious about how this new format is going to go,” Wald said.

Wald said CACJ has received thousands of dollars from UBBC donations through the Christmas Fair in previous years. She also said the event gives CACJ publicization throughout the community.

“It’s an opportunity for people to talk to us, and us to talk to them about what our organization does,” Wald said. “A lot of people don’t know what we do.”

UBBC is taking donations for the fair from Dec. 6 until Dec. 20. Donations can be made online with a credit card, mailed to the church with exact cash or check along with the event flyer.

Donation resources can be found here.