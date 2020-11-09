jazz at lincoln center
Courtesy of Justin Bias

The Center for the Performing Arts will stream a virtual performance with Jazz at Lincoln Center called “The Democracy! Suite." The free concert will be available from 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The concert features the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis. It was filmed in September in New York City and will include commentary by Marsalis, according to a CPA press release. 

The concert will be streamed here

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT 

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Maddie Turner is a campus activities reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in advertising with minors in French and digital media trends and data analytics.