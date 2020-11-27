During a live showing of “The Osaze Project” — a presentation in theatrical form that was held over Zoom — School of Theatre senior Rowan Young was tasked with the unprecedented.

As the stage manager for the production, Young (senior-stage management) was still managing the show from behind the screens.

“I did most of the same things that I would do for a live show,” Young said. “Except it was all virtual.”

Young sent out emails, held Zoom production meetings and rehearsals, and was part of a control room with other technicians running the show.

“We went through a computer program, and we programmed what the audience would see,” Young said. “I ended up calling the cues for this live event.”

Young is one of many School of Theatre seniors who are experiencing changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the widespread closure of in-person shows, including productions held at Penn State, many seniors were forced to undergo a new reality in terms of live theater and the School of Theatre itself.

This new reality impacted classes at the School of Theatre that were forced to restructure their curriculum after moving to Zoom.

Jalen Martin said his acting classes have become very difficult to do over Zoom, especially considering how physical his current acting class normally is.

“We need a lot of room to do a lot of stuff,” Martin (senior-acting) said. “We have a really limited space, [so] we’re not able to really dive into our characters and have specificity with our craft.”

Young said her stage management classes have become discussion-based instead of a more typical hands-on experience.

“We’re doing a lot of one-on-one classes with our program chair,” Young said. “He’s doing a lot of conversations about ‘Where do we see ourselves in five years?’ or ‘What kind of stage manager are you?’”

In addition, Young said the School of Theatre at large held master classes and pulled professionals working on Broadway to talk to students over Zoom.

The coronavirus pandemic has also changed how students are creating and participating in content creation for the School of Theatre.

Darron Hayes said many acting majors have moved toward film projects as opposed to live productions. In addition, Hayes (senior-music theatre) said he was a part of several virtual events that occurred as a result of the pandemic.

“I worked with this new writer named Allen Lewis for a virtual concert to raise money,” Hayes said. “I got to sing alongside Broadway veterans, which was very cool.”

Hayes also participated in some video projects that were created through the School of Theatre. Hayes said the process of filming these projects was an adjustment, particularly for his vocals.

“I had to record my own vocals alone,” Hayes said. “And then I have to lip-synch to my own vocals by myself in a room. It’s this whole thing.”

Martin said creating content has become very difficult, and he hasn’t had an opportunity to perform live since he was a junior.

Despite this, he mentioned some virtual opportunities that were given to students, such as “The Osaze Project” and the upcoming “Cabaret of Many Colors” — a virtual event consisting of “musical theater performances, solos songs, spoken word and dance,” according to the School of Theatre’s website.

Additionally, Martin filmed a virtual play, “The Black Boy Who Thought He Had it All,” which was broadcast live on Oct. 16.

“It’s not the art that we really want to create, but it’s the art we can create now,” Martin said.

Martin said performers are able to participate in virtual events, but many of the more hands-on students such as stage management and design majors are not getting the full experience.

“[These virtual projects] are learning opportunities, but that’s not why they’re here,” Martin said. “There’s not really much for them to do if there’s no show, which really sucks.”

Aside from the “The Osaze Project,” Young also acted as stage manager for School of Theatre student Freddie Miller’s virtual play “Outcasts,” which was held via Zoom through No Refund Theatre on Oct. 9.

“My role for Freddie’s play was mostly scheduling and script oriented,” Young said. “I sent a lot of emails and had Zoom rooms and made sure actors just logged onto Zoom calls.”

Young said many of the technical theatre majors, including stage managers, are now mostly “curating” what audiences at home are able to see through the screen.

For example, she said many costume designers go through actors’ closets via Zoom and pick out outfits they already own.

“[For example], ‘Oh, I see you have a red T-shirt,’” Young said. “That would really go well for your character. Or maybe you could style your hair differently.”

While seniors are still able to find opportunities within the School of Theatre, albeit different from live experiences, many still express a level of uncertainty about the future post-graduation.

Some students have had prior opportunities affected by the pandemic.

Hayes said he was in the middle of callbacks for “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I went through the whole audition process, missed a week of school, and two months later I was asked to come back,” Hayes said.

Fortunately, Hayes said he was guaranteed a job through Music Theatre Wichita in Kansas.

“They sent out emails saying we would be able to have our jobs during the summer of 2021, which is amazing,” Hayes said.

Martin said he was planning on moving to Los Angeles or Atlanta to book shows, but said he now plans on moving home for “a little bit” due to the uncertainty of whether live shows will be possible.

“I’ll go home, save money,” Martin said. “And when things are good to go, I’ll be able to do what I love.”

Young said her stage management internship for this past summer was canceled because of the “climate of the world right now.”

“They told me, ‘You would have been one of our interns,’ but that I would not be getting this job anymore because we are canceling everything,” Young said.

She said she also hoped to do a Broadway or non-Broadway tour in the near future, but the future is still uncertain.

“It’s all just a big question mark right now,” Young said.

