Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week's Collegian playlist featured staffer is lifestyle features reporter Kit Schroder.

Schroder (sophomore-digital and print journalism) started working for the Collegian as a lifestyle candidate in the spring. Over the summer, she worked as a news and sports reporter.

Schroder is an avid music listener. She said she always walks around her apartment with her Airpods in and enjoys walking to class “just so [she] can listen to music.”

Schroder said she listens to a wide variety of music.

“I’m always listening to slow and sad music, and it’s kind of weird because I’m actually a happy person,” Schroder said. “But I just appreciate the good art that goes into [these] songs.”

Schroder also said she listens to different genres while working out, like trap country.

Here are some of Schroder’s favorite songs right now:

1. “Vienna” by Billy Joel

2. “Make Me Your Queen” by Declan McKenna

Schroder said McKenna’s album “What Do You Think About the Car” is likely her favorite album of all time.

She loves all the songs on the album, but she singled out this track specifically and said it is “probably her favorite song ever.”

3. “Cocaine Jesus” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise

“Is this appropriate?” Schroder asked, referring to the song title.

Schroder has always liked Rainbow Kitten Surprise, but she started listening to them while working at the beach with her friends.

“It always reminded me of being on the beach at night, just being with my friends,” Schroder said.

Penn State students share spooky songs to fill your Halloween playlist with Halloween is just around the corner and Penn State students are getting ready for the holida…

4. “The Spins” by Mac Miller

5. “July” by Noah Cyrus

6. “Sleep On The Floor” by the Lumineers

7. “Cigarette Daydreams” by Cage the Elephant

Schroder remembers listening to this song for the first time in eighth grade while carpooling.

“I think I’ve said this for a few people now,” Schroder said. “But [at the time] I said this would be one of my favorite songs.”

8. “Ever Since New York” by Harry Styles

Schroder said she’s the biggest Harry Styles fan of all time.

“I have a picture of him on my door,” Schroder said.

Schroder said her “obsession” with Harry Styles took a peak during quarantine, as she enjoys every song Styles releases.

“It’s so hard to pick a favorite one,” Schroder said.

9. “Annie’s Song” by John Denver

Schroder said her dad used to play this song for her when she was younger. They often danced together in the kitchen, and he told her the song was called “Kit’s Song” instead of “Annie’s Song.”

“I believed him for years,” Schroder said, “that it was actually called ‘Kit’s Song.’”

Schroder said the song brings up good memories with her father, and she still enjoys the song at an older age.

10. “Thief” by Ansel Elgort

11. “The Man Who Sold the World (MTV Unplugged)” by Nirvana

This cover of a classic David Bowie song is Schroder’s preferred version. She said Nirvana did “such a great job” with the cover.

Schroder remembers doing a presentation using this song in her Spanish high school class.

“I got up in front of all those 13- and 14-year-olds, and everyone laughed at me!” Schroder said. “Isn’t that mean? Have some taste, people. I don’t need to sit here and listen to Justin Bieber right now.”

Schoder said she still loves Bieber, though.

12. “End of the Day” by One Direction

13. “The Way I Loved You” by Taylor Swift

Schroder said she’s a “big Taylor Swift” girl.

“She’s from my hometown, so I’ve met her before,” Schroder said. “She called me adorable.”

14. “All Mine” by Kanye West

15. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X

Schroder loves “Old Town Road,” but she specified she had to listen to the remix featuring Mason Ramsey.

“Sometimes I would run over the summer [listening to the song], and Mason Ramsey’s part would come on,” Schroder said. “My splits have never been faster. He just gives me so much serotonin.”

16. “All I Got” by Oliver Tree

Schroder’s playlist can be found here.

