The Nittany Lion upgraded its look earlier this fall to encourage students to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by wearing a mask.

On Aug. 20, Penn State President Eric Barron put a mask on the lion shrine.

Charlene Gross and Amanda Ferg, two Penn State School of Theatre employees who work in the costume shop, made the mask.

The mask is identical to the one provided to students by the university: a navy blue mask sporting the “We Are Penn State” logo in one corner.

According to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, the university decided to have the mask made to help debut the “Mask Up or Pack Up” campaign.

“This was the first time the Lion Shrine has ever been used in this way, which represents the importance of the message behind this effort,” Powers said via email. “As Penn Staters, we need to do the right thing for the community.”

Powers said the mask can remind members of the community to do their part to protect others and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“[The Office of Strategic Planning] called and asked if we could do it a week or two before classes,” Gross, a professor of costume design, said. “I went out that same evening to take measurements.”

Gross and Ferg both spent a lot of time in quarantine making masks. Gross said university employees knew about this and asked them to make the mask.

Some School of Theatre graduate students have paid graduate assistantships, which means they receive tuition reimbursement for tasks they perform for faculty members.

Gross said she initially didn’t know how her graduate students would complete their hours during the coronavirus pandemic. But, some were able to help with this mask project.

“Between me and a couple of other folks, we started a mask making group, and we made them for people in the community,” Gross said.

Ferg, who is a staff draper and assists teaching freshmen in the costume shop, said she made about 90 to 120 masks in quarantine, and about 1,500 total on her own.

“All of them were given away to the community and essential workers,” Ferg said.

Gross and Ferg worked together to make the lion’s mask. Gross first draped the mask on the shrine, which means she manipulated the fabric to form the mask.

Gross then brought the pattern and fabric to Ferg, who finessed the pattern a little bit more, tweaked it, cut out the first prototype of the mask and gave it back to Gross.

“[Gross] then had to take in a couple of tucks, make it a little smaller and scoop it down a little more,” Ferg said. “There wasn’t much trial and error after that, we only had to do the one fitting.”

Ferg compared it to when they work on costumes for actors in the costume shop. She said they sometimes have to do up to six costume fittings for one actor.

After Gross made her second adjustments to the mask, Ferg then finished putting it all together and adjusted the pattern so they could make more masks in the future for the commonwealth campuses.

“The letters were actually the trickiest part,” Gross said. “I wanted something that could deal with weather.”

Gross said they chose the best navy blue and the most durable fabric, but when they went to print the letters on it, they wouldn’t stick to the fabric.

“I made a digital file to laser cut and put on,” Gross said, “and that wouldn’t stick to the fabric either.”

Gross ended up using a “good, old-fashioned” stencil and some paint. She said this method was the only one that would work.

Barron’s tweet of him putting the mask onto the lion shrine now has over 600 likes on Penn State’s Twitter and over 13,000 likes on the official Instagram page.

“It feels kind of cool. What I love about mask making in general is that I can help in times of a pandemic,” Ferg said. “So much of what I do isn’t seen as essential.”

Ferg said through couture garment making, she is helping people to tell a story or express themselves.

“[I] felt like I was really helping people,” Ferg said. “I’m shocked on how popular the story is.”

