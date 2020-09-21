I think State College is lacking in great pizza. On Friday night, I was hopeful this was about to change.

My roommates and I excitedly walked to Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria for the official opening on Sept. 18.

When we stepped through Weirdoughs’ glass doors, we felt immediately overwhelmed. The small restaurant space only has a few tables and it was packed with people. Customers were sitting at every single table. People were also standing in every available corner of the store.

The disregard for social distancing put us all immediately on edge. Furthermore, even though the employees were separated by a glass barrier from the customers, they were blatantly not wearing their masks over their noses while preparing food in front of the entire restaurant.

By the time we finished filling out our orders, we took turns between who stayed inside to see if our orders were called and who got to stand outside in the fresh air. There was not enough room in the store for us all to wait inside together.

Eventually, we got our food to go and made it back to our house in one piece. I ordered the buffalo chicken, Taco Tuesday and margheweirdo signature pizzas.

The buffalo chicken pizza contains “shredded mozzarella, provolone, spicy hot chicken, jalapenos, finished with crumbled nacho cheese Doritos, topped with buttermilk ranch and sultry and smokey Italian drizzle” according to the menu.

The pizza was very spicy. My roommate had to down at least one cup of water after taking one bite.

However, I thought it was delicious, so it all depends on personal preference. As a big fan of spicy food, it was the perfect amount of flavor for me.

According to the menu, the taco Tuesday pizza is made out of “shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese, chicken, jalapenos, corn, finished with tortilla chips, avocado tidbits with house-made taco dressing.”

Since I have grown up celebrating Taco Tuesday at my house, I was excited for this pizza. However, this meal was lacking in toppings compared to the buffalo chicken pizza and did not have enough cheese to balance out the sweetness from the taco dressing.

Finally, I tried the margheweirdo pizza made from “original tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & olive oil,” according to the menu. This was the best pizza we ordered that night.

Simple yet delicious, this classic margherita pizza had a perfect balance of flavors. It was surprisingly sweet and possessed the perfect amount of salty savor with the combination of homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and oil toppings.

Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria has a lot of promise and the chance to be one of the best pizza places in State College. Until it fixes their social distancing standards, though, not many people are going to be comfortable stepping inside to get their pizza fix.

