Penn State’s Rock Ethics Institute held a virtual panel and Q&A with assistant professor of women's, gender and sexuality studies and philosophy Hil Malatino on Dec. 1.

The panel was about Malatino’s recently published book “Trans Care.”

Malatino joined Jules Gill-Peterson, an associate professor of English, gender, sexuality and women’s studies at the University of Pittsburgh, as well as Ann Cvetkovich, director of the Pauline Jewett Institute of women’s and gender studies at Carleton University.

Additionally, the event was moderated by Rock Ethics Institute associate director Erin Heidt-Forsythe, who handled discussion topics as well as Q&A questions.

Viewers at home were able to post questions in a chat and through a Q&A function in Zoom.

The panelists discussed a variety of topics covered in the book and issues within the transgender community.

“Trans Care” is a recently published book described as “a radical and necessary rethinking of trans care,” according to the book’s website.

“'Trans Care' is a critical intervention in the ways that care labor and care ethics have heretofore been thought, arguing that dominant modes of conceiving and critiquing the politics and distribution of care entrench normative and cis-centric familial structures and gendered arrangements,” the book’s synopsis reads.

The panelists spent some time discussing the content of the book, with Cvetkovich describing it as the transgender community’s “little yellow book.”

The book in general discusses what it “means for trans people to show up for one another.”

Malatino described “trans as a set of actions or doing.” The group discussed how not much can be done by an individual when it relates to care and what has to be done as a group.

Cvetkovich prepared presentation slides through the event, summarizing some key topics from the book.

For instance, the topic of withdrawal and escape was brought up, which introduced the question of how “often we strategically muffle our sensorium to get through a situation.”

According to Peterson, transphobia makes people go into “protective states of panic,” and described passing as a “product of transphobia.”

Another issue discussed during the presentation was the coronavirus pandemic.

Peterson said her institution reacted “bizarrely” to the coronavirus pandemic and the fall semester.

“[They had] this incredible presumption that the faculty won’t get sick and die,” Peterson said.

Peterson said she thinks this puts pressure on people who are already marginalized — especially those who don’t have “heteronormative structures” at home.

In regards to her institution, Peterson criticized her school for using her as a token transgender person.

“You love me because I have symbolic value for you,” Peterson said. “You hired me before I was transitioning and now are saying you can’t possibly be transphobic.”

The event later transitioned into a Q&A session with Forsythe asking the group questions from the chat and Q&A function.

One question asked Malatino about “reconfiguring ethos” and how his mind shifted before and after writing the book.

“My thinking about ethos shifted as I was writing the book,” Malatino said. “What’s been strange is the more academia absorbed my life, the more iterations of [teacher certification tests] that I have been familiar with ceased to make sense in an academic environment.”

Another question asked how digital trans care is transformative during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peterson said many transgender friendships start digitally, and can “stay that way forever.”

“One of the things I was feeling sad about after having lived in Pittsburgh for a few years and having a hard time meeting other people is that I don’t know a lot of other trans women,” Peterson said. “That’s just not good.”

She said one of her goals going into 2020 was to make more transgender friendships.

“Mercifully, I still have,” Peterson said. “During the first lockdown, I met a lot of trans women friends on Lex.”

The final question asked about “the visibility of trans care and labor in terms of aesthetics,” and “how visible trans are in visual circumstances. How can we both create a language with vocabulary for care?”

“Most of my thinking about trans aesthetics are probably in trans care in the section about billboards, obstruction, anonymity and intention,” Malatino said. “I was grappling [with] why trans artists were contributing work that was more compelling to me than other work? In large part, I think it’s because of really violent economies of visuality that trans people are continuously subject to.”

