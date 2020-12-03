Before actors can put on a show, lights must be set, costumes are designed and the stage needs to be prepared.

Though it may not get top billing, the technical aspect of theater creates the mood and atmosphere for plays and musicals.

Penn State theater student Maxwell Doherty works in technical direction with design and technology, and described his role as being given a design and breaking it up “into smaller pieces that we can have carpenters or other specialized people build.”

“There's also a lot of editing and breaking down what material is this supposed to look like — what can it be made out of that kind of stuff?” Doherty (senior-theater design and technology) said.

Doherty was told in high school that those involved in technical theater “make the magic happen,” and is content with being behind the scenes.

“I think there's people who are born to be center stage, and there's people who are born to build the sets and to design the shows,” Doherty said.

Student Sydney Smith works in technical direction and is also involved in sound design. He said sound design differs between musical theater and plays.

“For musical theater, it's all about making actors louder and making the musicians louder, as well, so everyone can hear them,” Smith (junior-theater design and technology) said. “And for plays, it is more creativity. Depending on the plays, it’s getting sound effects and just creating a lot of imagery through sound to create the atmosphere in the world that you're currently in with the play.”

Like Doherty, Smith is OK with flying under the radar and said “if you want to be in the limelight, then you probably should have been an actor.”

“I think a lot of people understand that there's a lot going on backstage,” Smith said. “I think that since we're not directly in [the audience’s] sight, they don't think about it that much… If you do your job right, no one is supposed to know you are there.”

Smith said the relationship between actors and tech is seen as “respect” for one another.

“I cannot go out and sing and belt a high E,” Smith said. “But then again — they could not rig the scenery that they are singing behind.”

James McDougal, who graduated in spring 2020 with a degree in theater design and technology, also had a concentration in technical design with an emphasis in lighting design.

“I think at the end of the day I still want the audience to be like, ‘Oh well the lighting enhanced the story, the scenery enhanced the story, the sound enhanced the story,’” McDougal said. “I do not want it to ever be whatever technical element took over the story. You kind of always want to be supporting the story.”

Smith said one of the hardest aspects of working in technical theater is the amount of time spent working to set up.

“You can be working up to 20 hours a day, honestly, trying to put on a show,” Smith said.

McDougal said many of the people involved in the show will not get recognition in the playbill.

“You see the names of the designers in the program and you could be like, ‘Oh that’s five people,’” McDougal said. “But I think sometimes people forget that there is a whole team that works underneath them — that everyone has to do their job in order to function.”

For Doherty, his passion for the art surpasses any of the challenges that come with technical theater.

“I enjoy it so much that it's just at the point where I don't really think about how difficult it is,” Doherty said. “[I] just kind of think about what I actually need to do.”