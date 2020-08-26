While sitting down in front of her webcam last Friday, Penn State art professor Stephanie Snider provided a sneak preview into her new teaching situation brought on by the spread of the coronavirus.

She showed a messy table with art supplies and tools piled on top. Behind the table is a wide window adorned with blue curtains. Snider calls this her “TV studio.” She said she created this set-up in preparation for teaching her sculpting class over Zoom.

“I’m thinking about this like I’m on a cooking show,” Snider said, as she pointed to the tools behind her. “I have a set-up where I can switch from the laptop to an iPhone which is above, so if I’m doing something with my hands, everybody can see it.”

Snider is one of many arts professors who found it necessary to innovate as she moved her class online. She felt that despite the advantage of teaching ART 230: Beginning Sculpture in-person, it was important for the class to move to a synchronous web format to adhere to social distancing policies.

Like Snider, other arts professors knew it would not be possible to maintain social distancing in their classes and chose to teach remotely.

Penn State voice instructor Raymond Sage, who teaches MUSIC 113: Music Theatre — Class Voice I, moved his class online after deeming it impossible to conduct in-person lessons while maintaining social distancing.

“Singing is the most dangerous thing you can actually do in person,” Sage said. “The rate of droplets and aerosolizations is greatly increased when you’re singing and actually projecting your voice.”

Sage said a well-trained singer can produce aerosols up to 50 feet, which significantly overrides the six feet required for social distancing.

Additionally, Sage said many Penn State voice teachers are over the age of 40. This makes in-person classes a dangerous endeavor for the instructors as well.

“Honestly, we didn’t have a choice but to go to Zoom,” Sage said.

To improve the class experience, Sage said he was looking into holding some outdoor classes in tents. He said no concrete plans have been made yet though.

Charlene Gross, a Penn State costume design professor, also felt the need to move her make-up class THEA 146: Basic Theatrical Makeup online.

Gross said the structure of her class, which consists of applying makeup on one’s face and other demonstrations, makes social distancing impossible by design.

“[Just like] in the spring when we went remote, we absolutely needed to, just like now,” Gross said via email. “It would be nearly impossible to teach this class in-person due to social distancing. I need to show students detail at a close range.”

While it may seem like these detail-oriented classes will not have the same impact as in-person instruction, each professor said they are confident they can still grant students a similar and valuable experience as they would under normal circumstances.

Gross said her class would largely provide the same experience, with discussions to move her class online as a hybrid or World Campus course permanently. Pointing to the popularity of online makeup tutorials, Gross said there is a benefit to having an archive of online video recordings. These videos would allow students to go back and review the same material as many times as they need.

Snider agreed with Gross. She said centralizing her lessons into a video format would allow students to better see her art demonstrations at specific angles.

“In some ways, [video] gives students a closer view,” Snider said. “Sometimes, students may be 10 feet away and they can’t see exactly what I’m doing.”

In addition, Snider suggested students would gain certain skills that wouldn’t be acquired through normal instruction.

For instance, Snider’s altered curriculum includes the usage of certain hand tools that weren’t used during in-person instruction and the challenge of finding a suitable workplace. She said people often have to find ways to complete their work in unorthodox places and situations.

Sage experienced a similar situation, as one of the challenges of vocal instruction for students is having a place to properly sing. He said students would sometimes take lessons in their cars, because the car provides a more private space for practice.

Gross said her curriculum has largely stayed the same, but plans on holding guest lectures from Penn State alumni and other professionals in the industry, with specialized lessons such as facial anatomy and drag make-up.

Online instruction, however, naturally brings challenges for both students and instructors alike, such as technical difficulties. But despite the challenges, these professors feel confident in their ability to teach online for the fall semester.

Sage has plans to provide a more complete experience for his voice students by adding more asynchronous aspects to his course. For example, students will watch certain videos of Broadway performances throughout the semester and create discussions around the videos.

Snider and Gross also said they are more confident compared to the spring semester. They said the largest obstacle during the spring’s sudden shift to online learning was the art supplies and makeup tools students were forced to leave behind. With the ability to create a curriculum online from start to finish, Snider and Gross said students no longer face this challenge.

But, one of the largest downsides to online learning for these instructors is the reduced sense of community. Snider said she enjoyed getting to know her students personally and getting a sense of each student’s personality and work ethic.

Generally, however, the professors said they are excited about the upcoming semester, and are appreciative and understanding of their students given the extraordinary circumstances.

“The most important thing that [students] learn is how they think about their work,” Snider said. “The problem-solving piece happens no matter how or where you do it. Sometimes, limitations or restraints can really result in more creativity.”