Before Netflix became the media giant it is now, it was once viewed as the proverbial David to Blockbuster’s Goliath.

Now, according to Forbes, Netflix is worth nearly $200 billion, whereas Blockbuster has become obsolete.

Jo Dumas, a communications professor and a former broadcast engineer in film making, said streaming has removed the camaraderie around movies.

“We missed the community experience with the streaming,” Jo said. “There are a lot of attempts through streaming to keep actors working, to keep cinematographers and [directors of photography] working.”

Jo and her husband Charles Dumas, professor emeritus in the School of Theatre, frequently drive by local theaters to see if they are still open. At times, they are the only people in the theater.

Charles, an actor, writer and director, said it is “disheartening” to see many of these theaters closed, comparing going to the movies to “gathering at church.”

“I think that being in a movie theater with a bunch of other people has a ritualistic, important process,” Charles said. “It is like going to the temple.”

Student Marco Falcucci said regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, theaters are destined to die out.

“There is still a special feeling of going to a theater to watch something on the big screen — it feels better than on a computer,” Falcucci (freshman-film and computer science) said. “But eventually, I feel like that would have died out to practicality, where instead of on the big screen, it is the feeling of sitting on the couch with your family watching the latest hits.”

Charles said both the coronavirus and cell phones are culprits in the decline of theaters — noting that cell phones remove the awe factor to some films.

“One of the things about the theater is that it is big,” Charles said. “Imagine watching ‘Star Wars’ on your phone — you do not have that experience of, ‘Oh there it is.’”

Jo feels the coronavirus “seriously exacerbated a trend that was already underway.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

However, many critically-acclaimed directors, such as Martin Scorsese and Alfonso Cuarón, have released their projects as Netflix originals.

Charles referenced David Fincher’s most recent film on Netflix “Mank” — the story of the writer behind “Citizen Kane.”

Charles said “Mank” is an example of how streaming services can lead viewers to discover classic movies.

“How do you watch ‘Mank’ and not go look at ‘Citizen Kane’?” Charles said.

Falcucci said most people have discovered the works of directors like Martin Scorsese via a streaming service and views this as “the evolution of art.”

“No one is going to be doing reruns of ‘Cape Fear,’” Falcucci said. “[Streaming] is making movies more accessible. You do not have to go to one place one time to see it.”

However, Falcucci fears that the possible return of vertical integration from the ‘30s will force consumers to purchase more streaming services than necessary.

“All these different studios are going to own their own streaming services,” Falcucci said. “If you want to watch their movies, you have to go to that streaming service, so you will end up having to pay for 15 different streaming services.”

Despite the uncertainty of the future of the film industry, Jo wants to motivate filmmakers to go out and tell their stories.

“No one has ever lived the life that you have lived, and no one ever will live the life that you have lived,” Jo said. “Each and every one of us has an important truth about a life on the planet ... to tell. All those stories need telling, so we encourage all our brothers and sisters — young and old — to tell their stories.”

Charles said he is grateful for the younger generation of artists and feels that the world will be left “in good hands.”

“There is a lot of young people who are combining their artistic life with their political life with the world they are trying to make,” Charles said. “And it is just wonderful. I am so proud of young people.”