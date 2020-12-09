Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is music reporter Josh Chu.

Chu (senior-digital and print journalism) has worked for the Collegian since spring 2020.

According to Chu, he quit his middle school band as a baritone player and ever since, he hasn’t played music. However, Chu enjoys listening to music and writing about it.

“I’ve always listened to music, especially when I was a kid, and it was many types of music,” Chu said. “If it sounds pleasing to my ears, I will put it on repeat.”

Here are some of his favorite songs right now:

1. “Say So” by Doja Cat

2. “Lady Brown” by Nujabes and Cise Starr

3. “Lullaby of Birdland” by Ella Fitzgerald

Released on Fitzgerald’s 1957 album “Love, Ella,” “Lullaby of Birdland” is Chu’s favorite song from the famous jazz singer.

According to Chu, his mom would always play Fitzgerald in the car when he was a kid, and he eventually got annoyed with her because of how frequently she played the singer.

However, Chu “revisited” Fitzgerald and jazz music in high school and fell in love.

“I can’t believe I would be annoyed with [Fitzgerald’s] music as a kid,” Chu said. “She was and still is fantastic.”

4. “Paradise” by CYNE

5. “Shelter” by Porter Robinson and Madeon

6. “3005” by Childish Gambino

7. “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee

From the movie and album “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” released in 2018, “Sunflower” gained popularity with multiple nominations for the Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and much more in 2019 and 2020.

“[Sunflower] is super chill and the vocals are amazing,” Chu said. “I just like it because of the movie and how it ties into the story.”

8. “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

9. “The Way” by Ariana Grande and Mac Miller

10. “Tangerine” by Glass Animals

Glass Animals, an alternative indie band and Chu’s favorite group that he discovered two years ago, released “Tangerine,” Chu’s favorite song right now on their 2020 album “Dreamland.”

According to Rolling Stone, the group canceled its tour in 2018 after the band’s drummer got hit by a car while biking.

“When were [Glass Animals] going to make music again?” Chu said. “Then they came back in 2020 and I got excited. I would listen to them all the time on long car rides I would take.”

11. “Agnes” by Glass Animals

12. “It’s Called: Freefall” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise

13. “I’m Here” by Cynthia Erivo

Released in a newer version in 2016 — the first performance being in 2004 — “I’m Here” is from the musical adaption of the book “The Color Purple.”

Chu discovered singer and actress Cynthia Erivo in the 2018 movie “Bad Times at the El Royale” and thought her voice was “amazing.”

According to Chu, he later looked up the actress and discovered her as Celie Harris in “The Color Purple” and would listen to “I’m Here” while he worked at Target to “make the end of the shifts go faster.”

“I like Broadway, but I am not a big Broadway aficionado,” Chu said. “However, it's a good song with a good message and vocals, but it’s also easy to listen to.”

14. “Tank!” by SEATBELTS

15. “Can’t Take My Eyes off You” by Frankie Valli

Chu’s playlist can be found here.