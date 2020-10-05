As I leave work every Saturday at 4 a.m., or sometimes 5 a.m., I get a view of downtown State College that many people may never see.

My shirt is soaked from hours of doing dishes, and my left ankle is in pain because I tend to put all my weight on it when standing. I consider getting an Uber, but it always occurs to me that $17 is too much to pay for something I could walk in five minutes.

I just dealt with rowdy Penn State students for eight hours, and now I quietly walk home seeing the remnants of what happened downtown that night.

Everyone has gone home after a long night of partying. LED lights are aglow from every direction I look, and from one apartment comes the subtle blast of “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang.

Sometimes I see another person, and sometimes that person acknowledges me. Sometimes they don’t, and sometimes they ask if I’ve seen their friend Brett, to which I sadly respond, “no.”

Usually in the daytime, when I walk past somebody, we’ll both smile and give a nod of the head. But at 5 a.m., I understand why Chelsea with the broken heel and mascara running down her face does not want to exchange such pleasantries.

Sometimes, it hits me on the walk back to my apartment that I am alone — this is when I start singing along with whatever I am listening to. So if you ever hear what sounds like a 14-year-old boy trying his best at a Fleetwood Mac song just before dawn, you know who it is.

Every once in a while I’ll stop by Sheetz to grab a Snapple and Cool Ranch Doritos because they're the best flavor. With me in my work uniform and the Sheetz workers in theirs, it is kind of like when the Justice League meets the Avengers.

When they ask how my night was, I tell them it was probably pretty similar to theirs, and we get a good hearty chuckle out of it because, in my experience, anything seems funny when you work so late at night — or early in the morning.

At some point in my walk, I get the lovely experience of walking down frat row. My attempts to not step on beer cans is comparable to that of soldiers avoiding landmines.

I step ever so carefully, as I fear making the crackling sound that will wake up every fraternity brother in a 3-mile radius.

My walk sometimes caps off with some good ole’ sleep-deprived delusions. Just the other night President Abraham Lincoln and Tigger welcomed me into my apartment as Darth Vader held the door open.

And if you don’t believe me, go read some other columns. I recommend Braden Dyreson’s.

Once I reach my apartment, I find it hard to tell if my walk that night was eventful or uneventful. I can never just fall asleep, so I tend to watch the sunrise on my balcony as a cool down.

As the rest of State College rises with the sun, I set with the moon. (That was poetic, not going to lie.)

MORE LANGAN LIFE