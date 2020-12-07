Most people are subscribed to at least one video streaming service — especially with more free time to binge watch shows during the spread of the coronavirus.

Penn State student Nicole Samuel, who is no stranger to streaming services, said her favorite platform is Netflix.

Samuel (senior-biology and neuroscience) said she thinks Netflix has a lot of options. She also likes how the platform is organized and enjoys the lack of ads during shows.

Samuel is currently subscribed to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

“Not one streaming service will have everything, so having all three gives me better chances of finding what I’m looking for,” Samuel said.

Katherine Russell said her favorite streaming service is also Netflix.

“The shows on the platform are more for my age,” Russell (freshman-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

Since some people like Samuel use streaming services more frequently, Samuel said she does not “watch that much cable anymore.”

“The most I would watch would just be CNN when I’m back home,” Samuel said.

However, Samuel said she consumes news mostly through social media like Twitter, so she doesn’t feel the need to watch the news on cable TV frequently.

“In terms of leisure watching, I cannot sit through ads anymore — Netflix really spoiled me,” Samuel said.

Moreover, Praneeth Kumar said he thinks subscribing to a streaming service costs less than cable and has the content he prefers. Kumar (sophomore-computer engineering) said he thinks cable TV is “unnecessary.”

"Amazon Prime is my favorite streaming service, because it includes other facilities such as free delivery for online shopping for Amazon,” Kumar said.

Bhavya Jain also said certain streaming services have exclusive perks for subscribers.

“Amazon Prime gives you access to better deals on Amazon, so that's a win-win situation,” Jain (freshman-mechanical engineering) said.

Jain said the exclusive content definitely attracted him to subscribe to certain streaming services.

“I prefer streaming services, because I don’t have a lot of time for TV anymore and I want something convenient with no ads,” Samuel said.

Samuel added that using streaming services gives her “control” of what she wants to watch, as opposed to cable TV’s “limited” options.

“A lot of shows and movies are exclusive and attract more people to watch and subscribe to the streaming service,” Kumar said.