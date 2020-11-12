On Nov. 9, the longtime host of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek died at the age of 80 in his home.

Throughout the day, many people took to social media to express their sorrow — including Penn State students.

Austin Morey said the news is “really upsetting.” Morey (senior-economics) said Trebek was someone who he enjoyed watching on television and a figure he could look up to.

Morey added he especially admired Trebek’s pursuit of knowledge and his hunger for learning.

“He wanted people to understand the value of knowledge,” Morey said.

Morey said Trebek’s status as a “cultural icon” will make him missed among a large number of people.

Maddie Blonder said Trebek was dedicated to the learning aspect of “Jeopardy!” and he wanted people to “expand their horizons.”

Blonder (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said he has left a legacy of educating people.

“He will be an important figure for learning in the future,” Blonder said.

Other students said Trebek played a major role in the connectedness of their families.

Charlotte Scullin said she would always watch “Jeopardy!” with her dad when she was younger.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State SPA to host virtual lecture with Seth Meyers The Penn State Student Programming Association will host writer and comedian, Seth Meyers fo…

“It was the one time that we got to bond,” Scullin (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “[Trebek] is a symbol for the time that I spent with my dad.”

Carter O’Sullivan said he often watched the show as a child with his family. O’Sullivan (senior-supply chain management) said he competed with his brothers in everything, and watching the show together fostered that competitiveness even more.

“It was a nightly ritual to watch ‘Jeopardy!’ since I was 7, maybe 6,” O’Sullivan said. “I took AP World History in high school just so I could answer ‘Jeopardy!’ questions better.”

O’Sullivan said watching Trebek drove him to be interested in and fascinated by the world around him.

“He has inspired a lot more people to learn,” O’Sullivan said.

Gaby Zuckerman also felt like Trebek connected her to her family and said she would always watch “Jeopardy!” with her parents growing up.

“A whole piece of my childhood is just gone now,” Zuckerman (freshman-biology) said.

Zuckerman said she thinks “Jeopardy!” won’t be the same without the familiar face of Trebek on television.

“He can’t be replaced,” Zuckerman said.

Even students who didn’t watch “Jeopardy!” felt the impact of the TV host’s death.

Stanton Godshall said it’s very rare to have a figure like Trebek, who is known and loved by virtually everyone.

“I never grew up in a ‘Jeopardy!’ house, but it’s sad whenever anybody dies,” Godshall (sophomore-biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering) said.

Hannah Feldman said Trebek’s influence spanned across multiple generations.

“Our parents grew up watching him, too,” Feldman (freshman-biology) said. “He was a role model and an iconic figure for multiple generations.”

Feldman said “Jeopardy!” was a part of her daily routine at home, and the show made her closer with her family.

“He was someone in my everyday life,” Feldman said. “It felt like you knew him.”