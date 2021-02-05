From fall pumpkin spice lattes to exciting winter donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates many holiday seasons with fun drinks and treats.

This Valentine’s Day, the menu features a delicious selection of limited-edition macchiatos and donuts. Dunkin’ is showing the love this season to coffee lovers everywhere.

As a coffee lover with a huge sweet tooth and a passion for celebrating any holiday, I was excited to take a walk to Dunkin’ Donuts to try the new items myself.

Pink Velvet Macchiato

This coffee looked beautiful, with pink syrup on the bottom and espresso on top.

After giving it a stir to combine the sweetness and bitterness, the color still had a pretty, pink tone to it.

In Valentine’s Day fashion, the taste of this sugary drink lives up to the aesthetically pleasing look. The subtle hints of cream cheese icing and red velvet cake flavors will satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

This drink is fun, festive and the perfect way to kickstart a February morning.

Mocha Macchiato

While the pink velvet macchiato represents the sweeter side of the holiday, the mocha macchiato is perfect for a more mellow mood.

Seriously, what is Valentine’s Day without chocolate? This drink has a thick layer of the sweet chocolate that sits underneath the coffee to satisfy the long tradition.

Once again, Dunkin’ did not disappoint when combining the flavors. The classic mix of espresso and chocolate creates a deep, rich taste.

Cupid’s Choice Donut

This pastry is shaped like a heart and has a pink layer of frosting and pink sprinkles on top to go with the theme. The look of the donut will make you want to post it all over social media.

When you take a bite, you’re met with a sweet and delicious cream filling. The frosting is strawberry flavored, which is the perfect touch.

This satisfying donut doubles as the perfect treat to get a significant other to show some love or to treat yourself like you deserve.

Brownie Batter Donut

The final item on this year’s Valentine’s Day menu is another heart shaped donut, this one with a vanilla layer of frosting and chocolate sprinkles.

The inside of this pastry is the best part: there is a rich chocolate brownie batter filling. It tastes so much like authentic brownie batter that I couldn’t put it down.

It reminded me of stealing brownie batter from the bowl while baking — nothing but good memories. I would definitely recommend trying it before it leaves the menu.

Dunkin’ delivered this Valentine’s Day season. Whether you’re celebrating your love for your friends, a significant other or yourself, definitely try out one of these fun treats.