Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is administration reporter Kyle Hutchinson.

Hutchinson (sophomore-criminology) has been on staff since fall 2019 and has been a reporter on news staff ever since.

According to Hutchinson, his music taste is “strange” and he thinks it is “pretty awful” to some.

He said the majority of his songs come from his mom’s playlist.

“I am open to people sending me new music,” Hutchinson said. “People listen to [music] while doing homework and studying. I just never have because I could never focus, but I am open to learning more.”

Hutchinson also said he does not use streaming services and “might someday,” but for now, Hutchinson listens to the songs that he or his mom downloaded to his phone.

Otherwise, Hutchinson is a big fan of listening to music whenever he gets the chance.

Here are some of his favorite songs right now:

1. “Come on Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

2. “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee

3. “RUNNING OUT OF TIME” by Tyler, The Creator

From the Grammy winning album “IGOR” by musician Tyler, The Creator, “RUNNING OUT OF TIME” is Hutchinson’s favorite Tyler, The Creator song.

Hutchinson said he was “three to four months behind everyone” when he first listened to the album, but enjoyed it nonetheless.

4. “Mirrors” by Justin Timberlake

5. “Starlight” by Muse

6. “Shout” by Tears for Fears

Tears for Fears is an English pop rock band from the 1980s. The song “Shout” is from their 1985 album “Songs From The Big Chair.”

“Songs From The Big Chair,” the band’s second album, became a multi-platinum seller in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

Hutchinson said his mom has a “big influence” on what he listens to, especially a lot of 80s artists like Tears for Fears.

“[Tears for Fears] was always playing in the car on road trips with my mom,” Hutchinson said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Meet the Penn State professors who made the Nittany Lion Shrine’s mask The Nittany Lion upgraded its look earlier this fall to encourage students to help slow the …

7. “The Fall” by Imagine Dragons

According to Hutchinson, he and his mom listen to a lot of Imagine Dragons because they are one of her favorite bands. However, he said he enjoys pop-rock bands just as much as she does.

“I would go to concerts with her, and those are the only concerts I have ever been to for anything music related ever,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said he has been to four Imagine Dragons concerts with his mom.

8. “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel

9. “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

10. “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division

The song is from the 70s English rock band Joy Division’s second and final album “Closer.”

The album was released in 1980, two months after the passing of the band’s lead singer Ian Curtis.

“Whenever I bring up Joy Division songs to my friends that are really into music, they are like ‘Wow, Kyle you surprise me everyday,’” Hutchinson said.

11. “Hollywood Nights” by Bob Seger

12. “Could Have Been Me” by The Struts

13. “West End Girls” by Pet Shop Boys

“West End Girls” was released in 1984 by the Pet Shop Boys on the album with the same name. The song was originally released twice as a single.

“It’s kinda a bop,” Hutchinson said.

14. “Space Song” by Beach House

15. “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic

Hutchinson’s playlist can be found here.

MORE COLLEGIAN SOUNDTRACKS