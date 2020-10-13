Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Galleries and the Center for the Performing Arts hosted a virtual event titled “Migrant Stories” on Oct. 13.

The event focused on different art forms in relation to the immigration and migration in the United States.

The event began with an introduction from Chilean/Costa Rican-American playwright Andrea Thome. Thome also participated in a Q&A about the creation of her musical "Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes).”

The musical premiered through En Garde Arts on Feb. 6. According to its website, En Garde Arts is a performing arts platform that creates bold theater experiences to reach new “artistic, physical and social boundaries.”

Thome said "Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)" depicts the realities of migrant life and is a celebration of Latin American culture.

As a child of immigrants, Thome discussed the creation of the En Garde Arts production and how she thinks it is important for people to recognize the stories of immigrants.

Thome gathered accounts of immigrants in New York City to use as inspiration for the production.

“It felt important to retell these stories. I wanted to involve other people that had an experience to have a voice in this piece,” Thome said.

Also, Thome said the word “fandango” in the title refers to a “party with music” that is improvised instead of responding to what is happening in the moment.

Amy Vashaw, CPA’s audience and program development director, asked Thome how people can “protect and advocate” for immigrants in their communities.

Thome said people need to get to know their own communities and engage with organizations in the community.

The event continued with a discussion on an interactive art piece titled “Hostile Terrain 94," which is a community art project to memorialize those who died while trying to cross into the United States.

According to Sarah Kipp, the exhibition coordinator for the HUB-Robeson Galleries, the exhibit currently has 3,200 toe tags, and the map that displays the toe tags is almost finished.

“[The exhibit] gives a chance for individuals to come together with something very collaborative, and that is very special” Kipp said.

“Migrant Stories” ended with ways students can get involved with the exhibit.

Students still interested in partaking in the project can fill out a form to participate, or can get involved with the Undocumented Migration Projects video.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+3 Noah Cyrus brings positive vibes to Penn State through virtual concert Penn State’s Student Programming Association hosted a virtual concert with pop star Noah Cyr…