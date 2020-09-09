Typically, Penn State Centre Stage hosts an annual fundraiser including School of Theatre alumni who return to State College.

However, this year’s fundraiser was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. In its place, a virtual event was born: “The Living Room Project.”

According to a press release, the premise for the new fundraiser was to show how some students have coped during the pandemic.

There were two episodes in the series, one in June and one in August. Both episodes featured performances from alumni.

Episode one can be viewed here and episode two can be viewed here.

The Living Room Project directly benefits the School of Theatre Future Fund. The fund “offers financial assistance to help offset the needs of students in the School of Theatre who are adversely impacted and in need of emergency assistance,” according to a Penn State news release.

The show was hosted by Rick Lombardo, the director of the School of Theatre and artistic director of Penn State Centre Stage.

Lombardo said the idea for the show was created by two School of Theatre alumni, Rob Schnieder and Wes Drummond.

“We began talking about shifting to a virtual fundraiser, and the idea emerged with just about all of our alumni in live entertainment in lockdown, along with our current students,” Lombardo said. “Perhaps we could start a series exploring how they were coping in this new reality, connect alumni with current students and create opportunities to share living room performances.”

Another School of Theatre alumna, Allison Lee was a producer for the second episode of the series.

“We knew with the economy slowly tanking that students were going to find themselves in uniquely difficult financial situations, so we felt we could find a way to contribute,” Lee said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

There are currently not any future episodes in production, according to Lee.

Moreover, Lombardo said the first episode of the series was about social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We also have worked to address what was happening in Minneapolis at the time just a week before we aired,” Lee said. “The death of George Floyd embroiled the entire nation in this conversation of social justice and racial equity, so we attempted to address that through discussion and asking some questions.”

Soon after the first episode aired, Lee started to create the second episode of the series.

According to Lee, the second episode included mostly alumni, but had one student participant. Lee said it was “important” to include a student participant since the fundraiser is benefitting students.

Lee said many alumni are still being creative and learning new skills during the spread of the coronavirus, which is why the School of Theatre wanted to highlight these artists in the series.

Ellie Milewski, another School of Theatre alumna, was included as one of the performers involved in the project.

Milewski, who graduated in May 2020, had a conversation with Ed Bairlen, a class of 1967 graduate, for the project.

In their conversation, they discussed the conditions of their graduations. Milewski graduated during a global pandemic while Bairlen graduated during the Vietnam War.

Milewski said she enjoyed the opportunity to speak with Bairlen. They noted the differences and similarities between their times of graduation as well as the continuous social injustices in the United States over the years.

“I think we really need to listen to each other and focus on what's most important… like human life, racial equality, exercising our right to vote, empathy, human decency...” Milewski said.

“Connection and listening to each other is so important right now, and the Living Room Project is a platform that is promoting that, while raising money for students.”