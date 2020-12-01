Just like oak trees grow from acorns, stories of hard work and dedication can grow from a single squirrel.

Sneezy the Penn State squirrel has been around since Mary Krupa first approached her on Old Main Lawn in 2012.

Since then, the two have been featured in the media for Sneezy’s hats and Krupa’s advocacy for autism awareness.

While Krupa still spreads joy through Sneezy’s social media accounts, she also works for the Adults Creating Residential & Employment Solutions project in State College.

The ACRES project is a nonprofit organization “designed by adults with autism for adults with autism,” according to its website.

Krupa has autism herself, and she said her ability to speak out improved after getting famous with Sneezy. Krupa now speaks on behalf of ACRES whenever she can.

“I started to get used to talking to people about the squirrels and doing interviews with the press, and over time it became easier for me,” Krupa said.

Krupa said most autism programs stop after members turn 21, but ACRES is for all ages.

“When you're in high school, your teachers and parents take care of all this stuff for you, but like anything else, once you're in college, you're on your own,” Krupa said.

Bella Bregar, the founder of ACRES, started this program to help adults with autism throughout the rest of their lives.

“I was finding that kids that were graduating went to college, were still living at home and had no social life,” Bregar said. “I said ‘Wow, there's got to be something else out there for them.’”

Before creating the ACRES project, Bregar taught special education for 38 years. She said she realized her students had no support after high school and had to do something about it.

Ultimately, the ACRES project was born.

“We listened to the community. We listened to people with autism. We listened to parents,” Bregar said. “We let them tell us what they needed, and we tried to provide those services for individuals.”

According to Bregar, ACRES exists as a free space for all people to find what makes them happy.

“We don't ask for a diagnosis when you come here,” Bregar said. “If you fit in, and you feel like this is the place you want to be, that's absolutely fine.”

ACRES provides opportunities for adults with autism to find their niches and jobs they love, according to Bregar.

“We have a soap business, an embroidery business and a heat sublimation business,” Bregar said. “And all of those are run by individuals with autism.”

Krupa has found her niche at ACRES through graphic design.

“I take care of the ACRES website, all of our outreach to social media and email campaigns,” Krupa said.

The newest project at ACRES is its aquaponics greenhouse, a system of growing plants and farming fish simultaneously.

Krupa, as a wildlife enthusiast herself, said she is excited to start the aquaponics project. Bregar plans for this system to provide more vocational opportunities to the ACRES community.

“We'll grow lettuce, microgreens, strawberries, tomatoes and even a banana tree,” Bregar said.

Both Krupa and Bregar agree that the aquaponics greenhouse will be a great place for people to learn new skills and possibly find jobs within the realm of aquaponics.

However, Bregar said the pandemic put a damper on plans for the greenhouse as well as usual meetings.

“We had so many individuals coming out here, but we had to close down, which was really devastating,” Bregar said.

Despite the setback, Krupa and Bregar are proud of the staff’s transition to online programs.

“Our staff quickly made an online virtual school mentoring program and online self advocacy groups,” Krupa said. “These activities teach students about what it means to have a disability, and how they could advocate for themselves, and how to ask for the help they might need.”

The advocacy does not end on the ACRES farm. Mallory Jackson is a Penn State student who works for ACRES, and she decided last spring to bring the program on campus.

“I decided to go to the [HUB-Robeson Center] and start this club at Penn State, so more students could get involved,” Jackson (senior-science) said. “We just call it ‘ACRES Project at Penn State.’”

Jackson said she learned about the lack of resources for adults with autism, and she wanted to spread the word through her club.

“It's really important to expand your horizons and realize that some people just need help with the things that other people take for granted,” Jackson said.

Since the coronavirus affected the club early on, Jackson and her classmates have adapted to virtual advocacy as well.

“We just did a virtual 5K,” Jackson said. “People from the club participated and got other people to participate by posting on their social media to raise some awareness.”

ACRES has been expanding since Bregar started the program in 2014, and she and her staff said they are excited to see how it will grow and reach more people in the future.

Student Disability Resources at Penn State has also partnered with ACRES to extend awareness to students.

Leah Zimmerman, the executive director of SDR, said SDR worked to establish a partnership with ACRES to “best support our students who are neurodiverse and on the spectrum.”

According to Zimmerman, the pandemic created a barrier between the two organizations, but once in-person meetings can safely continue, SDR will begin to work further with ACRES.

“We continue to be impressed with the services offered by ACRES, and SDR met with their executive director to identify how our office could support or leverage their existing programming for college students with autism,” Zimmerman said via email.

Krupa said she is eager to continue using her voice to advocate for adults with autism, but said it is crazy to think “it all started with a squirrel.”