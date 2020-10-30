Brent Lunnen’s family has a legacy at Penn State. His father was a professor at the university, he and his brothers graduated from Penn State, and now two of his children attend Penn State.

But Lunnen’s legacy extends beyond family ties.

As the assistant manager of West Food District, Lunnen is making a name for himself.

Mikayla Barnett is a student who has worked with Lunnen for a year.

“He just puts a smile on your face,” Barnett (senior-hospitality management) said. “He definitely makes it easier to show up to work everyday.”

Barnett said she has bonded with Lunnen over their shared desire to work in the restaurant management industry, and she said she often goes to Lunnen for advice both in school and in life.

“He helps make me a better person at work,” Barnett said. “He’s funny, and he’s very personable, but he also knows when to be serious.”

Barnett isn’t the only person Lunnen has impacted during his time at West Food District.

Robin Mottorn, Lunnen’s co-worker, said Lunnen has changed the “morale” at West Dining.

“He’s definitely uplifted us a lot,” Mottorn said. “He’s the puzzle piece that we needed.”

Lunnen’s journey in State College began his senior year of high school.

As a military brat, Lunnen moved often during his childhood. He went to three different high schools, but spent his last year at State College Area High School after his father accepted a job as an electrical engineering professor.

Following his senior year of high school, Lunnen enrolled at Penn State.

Lunnen toyed around with a few different majors but ultimately found himself in Penn State’s hospitality management program. He said his experience working at Roy Rogers downtown fostered his love for the restaurant industry, and he has stayed in the industry ever since.

Following his graduation in 1988, Lunnen left State College to take a job at a Houston’s restaurant. He then went on to own and operate an Outback Steakhouse in Charlottesville, Va. for 20 years.

In his time away from Penn State, Lunnen met and married his wife Lydia and they had three children.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Easy DIY costumes for Penn State students to prepare for Halloween With schoolwork dominating the lives of many college students, it can often be difficult to …

While successful in his career, Lunnen said working in the restaurant industry isn’t always easy.

“I learned early that the restaurant business is very stressful — I wasn’t home as much as I wanted to be,” Lunnen said.

After a health scare, Lunnen said he realized he needed to be closer to his family and returned to State College.

After a brief stint at the Penn Stater Hotel, Lunnen took a position with Penn State Food Services.

“[Lunnen]’s been an absolute blessing at West,” Mottorn said. “You can get through the day when you know that he’s here.”

While coworkers said he has positively impacted West Food Services, Lunnen said he is most proud of the impact he’s had on the lives of the students he encounters.

“I love to interact with students,” Lunnen said. “It keeps me young.”

Lunnen said he aspires to put a smile on the faces of everyone he meets.

“He just makes you laugh all the time,” Mottorn said. “He brings us together — we all laugh as a group. He interacts with the students a lot as they come through the line. He makes them laugh too.”

Lunnen said making people laugh makes “God happy.”

As a father, Lunnen said he tries to look after the kids he meets in the dining hall, because he would want someone to do the same for his children.

Lunnen added that his experiences in high school help him connect with students who may be lonely and far from home.

“I just try to make it better for them,” Lunnen said.

Lunnen said his greatest accomplishment, besides being a husband and a father, is watching the students working at West he mentors go on to achieve accomplishments of their own.

“When you leave this planet, you want to leave a legacy when you’re gone,” Lunnen said. “My legacy is I’ve touched these young people’s lives.”

Lunnen’s legacy is felt by his co-workers and the students he encounters.

“I hope he never goes,” Mottorn said. “We love him.”