While many performing arts groups require students to audition for their roles, one Penn State organization ensures all students get the chance to perform.

Harmony is a performing arts group that works with individuals in the community with and without disabilities. The group’s motto is “Where Imagination has a Voice.”

According to Hannah Patton, the president of Harmony, the group was founded in 2013. Patton (senior-psychology) said the group was initially small, and performed in the attic of The State Theatre in downtown State College.

Seven years later, Patton said the group has about 50 students and 60 volunteers. She said they have performed at venues like Schwab Auditorium. Harmony has also performed at the Special Olympics and some Penn State men's basketball games.

According to Patton, Harmony has also put on performances of “Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.”

Kaylie Shojaie, one of the co-instructors for Harmony, said the group is big on giving people opportunities they have never had before and added “that each student has a line, each student has a role, each has a song, each has a feature.”

Shojaie’s (graduate-health policy administration) co-instructor, Sarah Russell, has been with Harmony since her first semester at Penn State.

“Everyone says a line no matter how they say it, how long it takes to say it or how many,” Russell (junior-early elementary and special education) said. “Everyone is an equal part of the show.”

However, with the spread of the coronavirus, the idea of performing in-person has halted.

Harmony’s leaders said the coronavirus hasn’t held them back.

For the end of the semester, Harmony is planning a virtual showcase to be uploaded to Youtube. The theme is “A Journey Through Life,” according to its Instagram.

According to Shojaie, the group put together a similar showcase with “Aladdin” this past spring that was also uploaded to YouTube. Videos were sent in of everyone's parts and edited together into one video showcase, which the group plans to do again for the fall semester.

Rehearsals continue to happen and have typically been on Zoom where everyone still has lines and will be able to sing and dance, according to Patton.

Patton also said Harmony may have a part in this year’s homecoming, which has gone virtual as well.

Patton said she recognizes the coronavirus has been challenging for people, but expressed gratitude for the resilience of Harmony members.

“I think we have had such an easy transition because our students, volunteers, parents and guardians have been so amazing to work with and were so positive about the change,” Patton said. “It makes our jobs so much easier because everyone’s been so encouraging and have been the most adaptable we have asked for.”

Even while virtual, Russell said Harmony still has the same spirit it had while being in-person. She described the group as one big family.

“You get so close with the students, and you build relationships that you would otherwise never have with Harmony,” Russell said. “There are just the little things that make Harmony such a big family. It’s a wonderful environment.”