Books? Check. Laptop? Check. Clothes? Check. Negative coronavirus test? Check.

Many Penn State students who live on campus are using this mental checklist while packing their suitcases as they get ready to spend the rest of the fall semester at home.

Penn State announced when students on campus return home for Thanksgiving, they will be unable to return until the start of spring semester. The university thinks this will decrease the chances of students spreading the coronavirus, according to a Penn State News release.

Some students like Anjali Khatwani think the idea of not returning to campus after break is good, because she said you don’t know what people have planned for the holidays.

“I understand that they don’t want people to go somewhere on vacation for Thanksgiving break,” Khatwani (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “And possibly getting COVID and then coming back and going again,”

Khatwani said she thinks it is unfortunate that students won’t be able to get the experience they’ve hoped for — but it’s for the best.

Siani Marcus said she doesn’t mind staying home until next semester, because she’ll be in a good environment and she misses being around her family.

“Not everybody has a good situation at home, so it’s nice that they have the option to stay on campus,” Marcus (sophomore-architectural engineering) said.

Housing will be available during the remote learning period for those who request it. According to Penn State Housing’s website, students can submit requests for housing on eLiving beginning on Nov. 2. The current policies and practices such as food operations and housing operations will still be available during this time.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State students give their takes on the new State College Goodwill location Thrift shop lovers may have had a minor heart attack when they pulled up to an empty Goodwil…

Morgan Urlaub said she is upset she can’t come back until the spring, but this gives her a long time to spend with her loved ones.

Urlaub (freshman-criminology and Chinese) said she thinks this decision is fair, but staying home could come with challenges.

“If people have in-person classes now, it’s going to be weird to just suddenly transition to online classes just for a couple weeks,” Urlaub said.

Michael Mitole said he will use this extra time to reflect on how this virtual semester went and how he can get prepared for spring.

Mitole (sophomore-finance) said he thinks it’s substantial how Penn State is giving people with harsh living conditions accommodations and allowing them to stay in State College.

However, Mitole said he is concerned for people from different countries, because he said it’s not going to be that easy for them to “fly back on a whim.” He said some international students are not fully aware they have the choice to stay.

“They should publicize that more, that you can have that option,'' Mitole said. “ I paid attention, so I noticed it, but I don’t think that’s common knowledge.”

Students who live off campus like Ameilia Dodoo aren’t necessarily directly affected by the university’s decision.

“I think it’s a very slippery slope by essentially kicking students out very quickly and saying you need to leave by this date,” Dodoo (sophomore-psychology) said.

Dodoo said she thinks students are probably just adjusting to the virtual world, so taking them out of this environment so quickly is very unsettling.

“Some of my friends are still living from their suitcase, because they never know when they’re going home,” Dodoo said.