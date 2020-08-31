The late Chadwick Boseman was a hero in many ways.

Boseman played icons — both real and fictional — on the big screen. But the actor’s passing reveals that he embodied the excellence of the many roles he so masterfully portrayed on film.

Boseman died Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer that was concealed from the public eye.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” a statement posted to his Twitter account said.

Throughout his acting career, Boseman notably portrayed Black American icons such as Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film “42.”

Boseman perfectly captured Robinson’s fierce yet restrained character as he broke Major League Baseball’s race barrier.

In 2014, Boseman starred in “Get On Up,” a biopic about the life of musician James Brown. His standout performance in the film earned him much critical acclaim.

He also appeared as Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice in 2017’s “Marshall.” In the film, Boseman exuded the brash persona of a young Black attorney trying to make it in America.

In perhaps his most famous role, Boseman starred as King T’Challa in Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” in 2018.

In a film that broke boundaries in cinema, Boseman’s role gave Black people around the world the long-overdue occasion of seeing themselves as the focal point in a superhero film.

The importance of these roles cannot be understated, as Boseman gave a truly authentic and resounding voice to Black history and culture.

This is an accomplishment that transcends film.

The public reveal of Boseman’s cancer battle redefines his perception as a superhero. He participated in the filmings of numerous pictures, including “Marshall,” “Black Panther” and the final two “Avengers” movies all while enduring cancer treatment.

One can only imagine the resolve required of Boseman to perform at his best while fighting the disease, yet he somehow managed.

In his short career, Boseman brought trailblazers to life, and inspired millions along the way.

Although Boseman was given just 43 years to live, his heroism in film and in life will not be forgotten.

