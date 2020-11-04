Penn State's Center for the Performing Arts will host St. Lawrence String Quartet for a streamed event called "Haydn Discovery."

The event will be free to stream from 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 through 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. It will include a discussion and performance of Joseph Haydn’s composition, String Quartet Op. 20, No. 3.

The discussion portion of the event will feature an interview between George Trudeau, the center's director, and quartet co-founder and violinist Geoff Nuttall.

The program is part of the center’s “Up Close and Virtual” fall series.

St. Lawrence String Quartet has visited the Center for the Performing Arts five times and is scheduled to perform at Penn State in 2021, according to a Penn State News release.

The event can be accessed here.

