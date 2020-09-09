Editor’s Note: The Collegian Soundtrack is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

The Collegian Soundtrack series was created by this week’s featured staff member and former music reporter, Conner Goetz.

Goetz (sophomore-digital and print journalism) has been on staff since fall 2019. He is currently an administration and greeks and THON reporter on news staff.

Music has always been a passion of Goetz’s.

Goetz said his life currently consists of “Zoom lectures, sleeping, music and Collegian emails.”

Here are some of his favorite songs right now:

1. “Soppping” by Bay Faction

2. “Loser” by Jerry Garcia

3. “Terrapin Station” by The Grateful Dead

Goetz said he has been a big fan of this song and The Grateful Dead for a long time. He said he plays this song regularly.

“I hit my big emo phase last winter, so I have been playing a lot of angsty, indie stuff,” Goetz said. “I’m also a big ‘dad rock’ guy like Grateful Dead stuff. That takes up a lot of my music taste.”

4. “I” by Yeah No

5. “Empty Head” by Screaming Females

6. “Strange Torpedo” by Lucy Dacus

7. “Feels Blind” by Bikini Kill

One of the first female punk groups in the 1990s, Bikini Kill made a huge impact on music, defying gender norms.

“Feels Blind” is from Bikini Kill’s 1991 album “Revolution Girl Style Now” and is Goetz’s favorite song right now.

8. “The The Empty” by Le Tigre

9. “Dig Me Out” by Sleater-Kinney

Goetz said Sleater-Kinney is another American indie rock band from the 90s, also involved in the change toward normalizing all-female groups.

Between 1994 and 2005, Sleater-Kinney produced seven studio albums, including the album, with the same title as the name of this song “Dig Me Out.”

10. “PAC-MAN” by Gorillaz

11. “Volcanic Brain” by Fragment of Joy

12. “Grounded” by Pavement

13. “Reptilia” by The Strokes

The song is The Strokes’ number one most popular song on Spotify.

“All of ‘Reptilia’ is fantastic,” Goetz said. “But, I was not feeling the new album.”

Goetz was referring to the bands latest 2020 album release “The New Abnormal.”

“If you're making garage rock, you kinda got to stay roped and be authentic with it,” Goetz said. “Once you become rich, millionaire guys, you lose that spice there.”

14. “Orange Peeler” by Horse Jumper of Love

15. “Creature” by It Looks Sad.

Goetz’s playlist can be found here.

