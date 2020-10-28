Penn State’s College of the Liberal Arts hosted French filmmaker and activist Amandine Gay for a virtual lecture and Q&A Wednesday.

Gay’s work focuses on afrofeminism and identities of Black women in the francophone world.

The event began with a prerecorded video of Gay detailing her various works and the stories behind them.

The 36-year-old detailed her upcoming documentary “A Story of One’s Own,” which, according to Gay, serves as a way for people of color to reclaim the narrative of adoption from the “white savior” notion.

Gay, the daughter of a Moroccan mother and a Martiniquais father, was adopted as a child by a white family who lived in a village near Lyon.

Gay said her own life experience inspired her to create the documentary, citing the lack of jurisdiction children of color control in cases of transnational adoption.

“When I got older, I realized that it was really important for me to reclaim the narrative and get some agency, because one of the things that’s lacking in any adoptee’s stories is agency when we’re kids,” Gay said.

However, Gay said she was worried about backlash given the film’s afrofeminist perspective. She said she primarily received positive feedback from viewers.

“There’s a different type of reception when some political issues are addressed through film — especially when it comes to people’s life story,” Gay said. “The most defensive reaction I would get usually was ‘I didn’t agree with everything, but it was really interesting,’ and for me, that’s what I want.”

Gay also spoke about her 2017 self-produced documentary “Speak Up,” which was originally titled “Ouvrir la Voix” in French.

Gay said the documentary tells the stories of Black women in France through snippets of interviews.

“I wanted Black women to have a conversation between themselves with no one interrupting them and no experts telling them what their experience was because, as Black women, they already had an expertise on what it’s like to be Black and a woman in France,” Gay said.

When asked about how her personal life experiences have impacted her film projects, Gay talked about her relationship with her adopted mother who worked as a teacher.

Gay said her mother’s working class background and involvement in teacher’s unions influenced her to take on a role in activism.

“I believe that being an activist gives you a sense of what you can and cannot do, and the type of impact you can have on society and just the sense that you have the right to fight for your rights,” Gay said.

