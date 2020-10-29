The coronavirus may have temporarily closed the museum’s physical doors, but the Palmer Museum of Art is opening a virtual door for students and community members.

The museum hosted “Art After Hours: Halloween at Home: Museum House of Horrors” on Oct. 29 via Zoom.

Attendees were able to learn more about the creepiest pieces of art within the museum and compete in a virtual costume contest and Halloween-inspired Kahoot trivia.

Brandi Breslin, the museum educator, said she planned “Art After Hours: Halloween at Home” to reconnect with Penn State students who would have attended the museum’s Halloween activity in person.

According to Breslin, the “Art After Hours” program is in its third year of production. She said it is a way for students to learn about art while having fun.

Breslin said working from home has been challenging but there have been numerous positive responses to the virtual activities.

“We really want our students to get to know the Palmer, get to feel comfortable with the Palmer, get to love the Palmer,” Breslin said.

Beverly Sutley and Keri Mongelluzzo, two museum staff members, discussed the spookiest pieces of art featured in the Palmer.

Sutley shared stories of what she described as the weirdest sculptures and art pieces — like a funerary vessel in the form of a human arm.

“It’s an odd thing to see this severed hand,” Sutley said.

Sutley also said the piece represented a hand of someone who had died from blood poisoning.

Moreover, Mongelluzzo focused her presentation on the Halloween elements found in some of the Palmer’s art. She compared two art pieces that both feature skeletons as well as many other photographs that depict death.

Mongelluzzo said artists like Eleanor Antin and May Stevens were interested in the feminine motif as well as death.

After the Halloween-themed webinar ended, the Palmer staff ended the first meeting before inviting the virtual guests back for the Kahoot trivia and costume contest.

Student assistant Tess Dubler — dressed as the “Girl With a Pearl Earring,” from Johannes Vermeer’s painting — led the Kahoot filled with both art and Halloween themed questions.

An attendee with the username “Mark” won the trivia.

Breslin said prizes will be available at Uncle Eli’s Artist Marketplace for the winners.

After the Kahoot trivia, guests featured their art-inspired Halloween costumes to impress the judges.

“I didn’t have a costume to dress up in, so I am sleep deprivation personified,” attendee Maria Veniamin said.

After deliberation from the Palmer’s judge panel, Marianna Renda — dressed as Vincent Van Gogh’s left ear — won the competition.

Despite the virtual format of this year’s Halloween art event, Breslin said guests were able to learn more about art and the Palmer.

"But that’s just a bonus,” Breslin said. “We really want them to come and have fun.”

Breslin said the Palmer staff members are eager to continue to interact with the Penn State community.

“We will be opening in January,” Breslin said. “I’m sure we’ll be open for the start of the second semester.”

