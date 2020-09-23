On Sept. 7, the Academy Awards announced films will need to meet two out of four new diversity requirements for Best Picture consideration.

These changes are known as the Academy Aperture 2025 initiative. The new rules for the Oscars can be found here.

With the announcement placing more focus on diversity, Penn State film students and faculty weighed in on these changes, as well as the current state of diversity in the film industry.

The rule change for the Oscars was met with mostly positive reception despite some concerns over their intentions.

Gary Abdullah, the assistant dean for diversity and inclusion for the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said he believed the changes were a step in the right direction. But, he brought up concerns over potential loopholes.

“Things get interesting, and things get sticky,” Abdullah said. “When you begin to say, ‘these two ways’ [create] a diverse cast or production… That's where things get icky. What’s going to be more interesting is the enforcement of these rules. People find their way around stuff.”

For example, those who are “deaf or hard-of-hearing” qualify as an underrepresented group according to the new rules. But Abdullah points out the vague wording as potentially problematic.

“For the Academy, what qualifies as ‘hard-of-hearing?’” Abdullah said, wondering how the Academy would determine similar situations.

Abdullah also stressed the importance of more diversity behind the screen. He said a more diverse production team can start to chip away at traditional power structures in the industry.

“The power structures behind the scenes in Hollywood are traditionally male, white and rich,” Adullah said. “If you begin to change those faces of the decision-making behind the scenes, then what happens is different voices begin to influence movies and representation.”

Moreover, Marco Falcucci found the changes to be overall positive, but was hesitant on one of the requirements of on-screen representation.

Falcucci (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said he believes these changes can create situations of what he calls “forced diversity.” He said “forced diversity” is “including diverse situations when they aren’t necessarily required,” and he thinks this can impact and force productions to create art in a certain way.

However, Ryan Manuud is able to see both positive and negative sides. He said he doesn't think the Oscars are using diversity as a political stunt.

“They have a valid argument,” Manuud (freshman-film production) said. “I can see how [diversity] can be shoehorned, and I respect that opinion, but I disagree. I think this is a good step forward without it being too unprofessional or forced.”

Kevin Hagopian, a media studies and film history professor, discussed how arguments for and against the new changes are all valid.

“There’s no such thing as a recipe for ‘good art’ of any kind,” Hagopian said. “But it’s also true that movies are not only art, but also a mass communications medium. And the important thing with any mass communications medium is its relationship with the audience.”

Hagopian said he agrees with the Oscars being concerned with “the question of diversity and inclusion.”

However, Hagopian said a diverse production isn’t “high-quality in artistic or cultural terms” by default. He said representation has to be accurate and realistic as well.

Hagopian also said diversity in film can influence audiences.

“We’re likely to have a more open and self-aware society,” Hagopian said. “A society that is aware of the fact that all of us are intersections of multiple identities — that we are not just any one thing. We’re getting audiences to think both outside and about themselves.”

Falcucci said diversity on screen is “refreshing,” and can make movies more interesting.

“It gets a little tiring just seeing ‘white guy, white guy, white guy,’” Falcucci said. “It gets repetitive. And it’s just nice to see different people. We’ve got all these different kinds of people and a lot of them are really talented, so why should we exclude them?”

Abdullah also said diversity is important on a personal level to many underrepresented groups. He cited the impact “Black Panther” had on the Black community.

“The idea of allowing people to see themselves represented in major media ways and appropriately represented and valued is important,” Abdullah said. “If you took a look at the cultural impact ‘Black Panther’ had, you can very clearly see why it was so important. You had so many Black children running around [on Halloween]... Everyone was being represented in some way.”

Manuud said as an Asian American, he likes to see “underrepresented groups getting more representation.”

“I remember going to see ‘Black Panther’ opening night and just seeing the community coming together and being so happy to see a non-struggling African American and seeing a story of empowered people of color… I get more interest in others getting that representation,” Manuud said.

Manuud also said he thinks audiences should come together and celebrate diversity as a whole.

“We can all tap into each other’s diversity and culture,” Manuud said. “Those stories are being told so we can all come together, not just as separate individuals.”

For students studying film production now, Hagopian and Abdullah agreed they have hopes Penn Staters will steer their careers toward championing diversity.

Abdullah is optimistic about the current generation, but he still has reservations.

“Right now I’m optimistic because you guys are still dreamers and still young,” Abdullah said. “But once money starts mattering to you, I’m not so sure. Many of these generations have had dreams and protests and then money gets involved, and people get comfortable.”

Hagopian hopes students will not apply diversity rules as a “recipe.” He encourages students to write about their own identities as filmmakers in ways they may have felt pressured to ignore in the past.

“[I encourage students] to crossover and write about cultures they are not a part of but just are interesting and compelling to them,” Hagopian said. “Rather than thinking of it as a recipe, these changes will be more useful if filmmakers make them part of a whole set of cultural changes and acknowledgements of reality.”

As a filmmaker, Falculcci said he plans on casting and hiring staff openly based on merit and hopes to provide equal opportunities to anyone who is skilled for the job.

“If this person says he or she can do this thing, I don’t care what they look like,” Falcucci said. “I’m all for it.”

Manuud as a filmmaker believes diversity is important and hopes to apply his values to his career in the future.

“I think that everyone needs to listen,” Manuud said. “That’s the biggest thing. We all need to listen to each other, hear each other’s stories and then help tell them.”