Thrift shop lovers may have had a minor heart attack when they pulled up to an empty Goodwill at Westerly Park Plaza a few weeks ago.

However, the thrifted jeans-sized hole in students’ hearts did not have to be there for long, as a new Goodwill filled with racks of clothes opened up on Benner Pike shortly after.

Bryce Eberly said he found his Halloween costume there. He went as a beach tourist.

“I’d much prefer to shop in the new one,” Eberly (sophomore-theater and advertising) said via email.

Eberly said even though the dressing rooms aren’t available to shoppers yet due to coronavirus protocols, there’s more of them than in the last one.

“It’s way bigger with so much more space and options,” Eberly said. “I feel like it’s three times the size of the old one.”

Eberly also said the new Goodwill is more convenient to get to because it’s farther “from the hustle and bustle of downtown.”

Paige Lemieux also said she bought part of her Halloween costume at the new Goodwill, as well as a sweater.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

“It was very big and very organized,” Lemieux (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “There was a long line, so I couldn’t stay long, but I would definitely go back.”

Lemieux said she liked how easy it was to find things in the store.

Katherine Perry and Heather Haller also said they found fun items when they went to explore the new location.

“I got a wedding dress,” Haller (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “It was 20 bucks.”

Haller and Perry said they had a “fun girl’s night” with their cheap wedding dresses they found there.

“It’s easier to find,” Haller said. “I live here, so I knew where the last one was, but for other people, it’s much easier to find.”

Although Perry (sophomore-rehabilitation and human services) said she hadn’t been to the old Goodwill location, she said there is a size difference between the new Goodwill and the one where she is from.

“I’d say it was more expensive than the Goodwill in my hometown, because it’s a lot bigger,” Perry said. “But [the prices are] still pretty good.”

Perry said she plans on going back soon, mostly because there’s an Alabama jacket that she almost purchased and she still wants to buy.

Moreover, Hassani Fong-Yit has yet to make a trip to Benner Pike, but is planning to soon.

“If I were to see any improvements, it would be nice if the place looked a bit more renovated,” Fong-Yit (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.