Without the ability to safely sing as a group, Penn State’s a cappella clubs have used the atypical semester as a chance to come together as friends.

Blue in the FACE is one of Penn State’s coed a cappella groups. The group has 13 members and recently gained three new ones, according to Will Searight, the group’s music director.

Searight (graduate-nuclear engineering) said BITF is constantly changing its repertoire and arranging its own music.

The group has traveled for gigs and performed at events around Penn State, like freshman convocation in fall 2019, according to Searight.

Searight said BITF had a “big showing” for auditions the fall 2020 semester after running a campaign to have students try out virtually. The auditions were submitted as unlisted Youtube videos.

According to Searight, BITF is holding the majority of meetings on Zoom and are trying to prioritize seniors this semester.

BITF is hoping to have its seniors perform in Penn State Homecoming’s virtual For the Glory talent show, according to Searight.

“Singing is a special type of bad in terms of virus transmission because of how singing works,” Searight said. “You are really producing spit and air out of your mouth and nose. It is really more dangerous than talking, shouting. It’s hard.”

The Statesmen, Penn State’s varsity all male a cappella group, is taking a similar path this semester.

The group consists of nine members for the fall semester and has performed in places like the Hintz Family Alumni Center, The Nittany Lion Inn, Penn State Hershey Medical Center and President Barron’s Christmas party, according to the group’s president Andrew Sisson.

“We are a bunch of guys who like to have fun and sing,” Sisson (sophomore-journalism) said.

Daniel McVaney, the music director of The Statesmen, said the semester usually consists of preparing 10 to 12 songs for an end-of-semester concert in Eisenhower Auditorium.

However, McVaney (senior-electrical engineering) said the group is attempting to meet on Zoom currently and is working toward meeting in person or performing outdoors.

The group’s public relations chair Jacob Kelk believes The Statesmen will continue to “have a good time this semester.”

“Even with all this, we can still find a way to all come together to make music,” Kelk (sophomore-secondary education) said.

The Singing Lions, Penn State’s only show choir, has been an organization at Penn State for over 40 years. The group has 20 members, none of which are music majors. The choir has performed at THON, football games and nursing homes, according to its website.

Jordan Emely, The Singing Lions’ president, said members took the time to revise the organization’s constitution, because it was time for some “change” in their group.

According to Emely, the group has spent the majority of the semester so far bonding over Zoom as well. Additionally, she said the group is possibly looking into hosting a livestream in the near future.

“We are looking forward to singing again in whatever capacity we can,” Emely (senior-education and public policy) said. “We are grateful for the opportunity even if the situation is different.”

Another group taking a similar route is Fanaa, Penn State’s only South Asian a cappella group that performs mashups of Indian and American songs.

According to Varsha Kalakuntla, the logistics director for Fanaa, it is a relatively new group on campus. However, Kalakuntla (senior-information sciences and technology) said Fanaa placed second last year at Steel City Sapna, a showcase of a cappella groups in Pittsburgh.

This semester, Fanaa has been meeting on Zoom since the majority of its members are taking classes remotely, according to Kalakuntla.

Kalakuntla said the group's main focus currently is to be a place for people to “blow off steam.”

Resham Patel, Fanaa’s music director, said Fanaa is not sure if it is planning to sing this semester.

Patel (senior-political science) said Fanaa “might throw in a few covers” but the group is unsure of what the semester will hold.