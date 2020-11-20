During the coronavirus pandemic, some local “mom and pop” shops have taken the financial brunt of declining customer retention. Despite the pandemic’s hardships, Saint’s Cafe continues to adapt its business strategy to welcome customers back through its doors.

Open for business daily at 123 W. Beaver Ave, Saint’s Cafe has been whipping up coffee drinks since 1999, according to its website.

Matt Avedesian graduated from Penn State in 2010 with a degree in history and is the communications representative for Saint’s Cafe.

The Saint’s business runs in the family — he is the son of owners Craig and Mary Kay Avedesian.

Avedesian said the coffee shop officially closed its doors to in-person service in mid-March amid increasing coronavirus concerns, but launched a takeaway window adjacent to the cafe on May 1 as its initial response to retain its customer base.

Avedesian said the takeaway window gives customers a “safe and easy way to do contactless pickup and ensure safety for our employees.”

The window is located next to the cafe in a small courtyard. Customers who do not feel comfortable ordering inside the cafe can mobile order and still have safe interactions with employees.

In addition to the takeaway window, Avedesian said Saint’s Cafe has seen a “great response” from its customers regarding operation changes. The cafe’s interior operates at 25% capacity with mandatory mask and social distancing requirements upon entry.

Saint’s customers have responded positively to the cafe’s precautions.

“Relative to the other businesses, they’re doing a stellar job,” William Moore, a recurring Saints patron, said.

Averdesian said Saint’s has a “great customer base.”

“That shows number one, great patronage, and number two, a feeling of safety and comfort given the climate of the world,” Averdesian said.

A variety of businesses devoted to satisfying students’ and residents’ palettes call downtown State College home. Avedesian emphasized how well Penn State has established a “sense of togetherness” by blending the college town with the university.

Saint’s Cafe has seen an increase in new regular customers in addition to its usual crowd since reopening. Avedesian credits this to the cafe’s strong social media presence and rapport.

According to its website, Saint’s Cafe strives to “bring the cafe culture to State College, Pennsylvania” and “create a place of community, a space where people could meet, connect and enjoy the finest quality coffee.”

While seasonal coffee drinks are the craze of the coffee industry, Avedesian said the classic latte remains Saint’s Cafe’s top bestseller since customers can “put their own twist on it.”

Ann Sepich said she loves to sip on a chai latte.

Sepich (sophomore-supply chain) is a State College native and a frequent Saint’s customer. She said she thinks Saint’s is doing a “great job” adjusting to coronavirus protocols.

Avedesian said though big chains are many people’s preferred choice, the State College small business community supports one another.

“There’s only so many coffee shops,” Avedesian said, “What we can’t provide, we can point them in the direction of another community place.”

