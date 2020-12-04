The Penn State’s Student Programming association will host Billy Ray Cyrus for a virtual concert at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11. The event is covered by the student-initiated fee.

The concert is free for Penn State students after verification of their WebAccess ID. Registered students will be sent the link after filling out a form.

Cyrus’ success started in 1992, and he is most known for his versatile career spanning almost three decades, according to a SPA press release.

His feature on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” was on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for 19 continuous weeks.

His acting career, most notably in “Hannah Montana” alongside his daughter Miley Cyrus, has amassed him a larger fanbase, according to a SPA press release.

Students can sign up for the event here.