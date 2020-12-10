Since its start in 1959, the Grammy Awards have served as the popular medium for recognizing musicians and their work annually.

2021 will mark the 63rd show held by the Grammys, and the nominations were released to the public on Nov. 24.

According to its website, Beyoncé leads all artists with nine nominations. Following her is Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six nominations apiece.

This year’s nominations have been met with controversy after R&B artist The Weeknd received no nominations for his album “After Hours” and hit track “Blinding Lights.”

The Weeknd took to Twitter to call out the award show where he wrote “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

Penn State student Solo Braxton said the Grammys have a history of controversy by not nominating certain artists and feels that “there is good reason for the backlash” regarding The Weeknd.

“As far as Grammy nominations go it is usually a pretty low hanging fruit to get a nomination,” Braxton (sophomore-architecture) said. “And it is not super hard. So it is surprising.”

Student Mia Sullivan said she is not the biggest fan of The Weeknd, but understands where the artist is coming from in his discontent.

“I think [The Weeknd’s] points are completely valid about [the nominations],” Sullivan (freshman-marketing) said. “It is crazy that he didn't get any Grammy nominations honestly.”

Sullivan said popularity is more important than quality of music for Grammy considerations.

“I feel like music artists have to have connections in order to get nominated in the first place,” Sullivan said. “Which is crazy, because they do not even consider their hard work or the actual songs.”

Student Aidan Kane also feels the Grammys represents popular music before quality.

“Not all types of music are portrayed at the Grammys, it is mostly just top 40 stuff. ” Kane (freshman-biology) said. “I'm not calling it not good music, but there's definitely some missing genres there.”

Braxton said the Grammys “are outdated at this point” and feels it would be best “to have something that is less profit based.” According to Braxton, people are required to pay a fee in order to become a voter for the awards show.

“If [the Grammys] had less of a profit drive, it would be less based on popularity,” Braxton said. “And there is probably more of a drive for people to nominate other lesser known artists.”

Sullivan said the best way to support lesser known artists is by supporting their work.

“I think just streaming their music, going to their concerts, buying their merchandise would be beneficial to them, because you get their name out there,” Sullivan said. “Like promoting their album [and] songs.”

Despite his issues with the awards, Braxton feels the nomination process is one of the very few positives he can take away from the Grammys.

“I think one good thing about the Grammys is the nomination process, while it is like a pay-in process, there is the final round for who gets nominated. Who wins is done completely anonymously,” Braxton said. “So it is kind of free of monetary bias.”