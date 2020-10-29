The Penn State School of Music has been given a $2 million gift to establish the David P. Stone Chair in the School of Music.

David P. Stone was a dedicated Penn State alumnus, music enthusiast and philanthropist who had been supporting the school for 18 years, according to Penn State News. The Olson-Stone Terrace in Recital Hall is named in honor of his parents.

Stone passed away from injuries stemming from a car accident in 2018 but $2 million was given to the School of Music through his estate.

School of Music Director David Frego said that not only will the gift from Stone attract a “world class faculty,” but attract students to grow into the next great performers and scholars.