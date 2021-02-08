From the horror stories of East Halls to luxurious renovated South Halls, Penn State has plenty of great — and some not so great — housing options.

To create a ranking of on-campus living options, I put out a GroupeMe poll to see students’ thoughts. I polled the students in two of my larger classes.

Ranking from best to worst — and not including honors housing or White Course apartments — here are some of the best places to live on campus.

1. South Halls

South Halls is home to some of the best dorms on campus. Many rooms are renovated, and the proximity to downtown is unbeatable.

Redifer Commons — a dining hall with great food — is right in the middle. You can’t get any better than that.

2. Nittany Lion Inn

As a newer place for students to live amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Nittany Lion Inn is usually just a hotel. But, students are now living there in single-occupancy housing because of social distancing policies from the coronavirus.

My friends who live in the Inn really like it for its size and its potential for creative decorations. If I had to live there, I definitely wouldn’t mind.

3. West Halls

Before the coronavirus, West Halls had great food in its dining hall. But, I think it’s declined a bit.

Overall, even if some of the dorms are not renovated, the location is great.

Student Yamily Santana said she had a great experience living in Jordan Hall.

“I was so excited,” Santana (senior-psychology) said. “I was having a blast, and I met people.”

Santana said she loved the events her RA held — especially when her RA hosted a sundae day and provided residents with ice cream to make their own sundaes.

4. East Halls

East Halls is located near Beaver Stadium and the IM Building, and most of the dorms are newly renovated.

While I have not lived in East, I have visited the mostly freshman-occupied dorms before to visit friends and enjoyed the food and overall atmosphere of the area.

MORE BLOGS

5. Eastview Terrace

Located near South — and used mostly now to isolate students due to the coronavirus — Eastview Terrace is usually a great place to live if you want to live by yourself.

Each student has a single room with their own private bathroom. The area also has quick access to downtown and is near Redifer Commons, where students can access their mail and get food.

My friends who lived there really liked the quietness and potential for alone-time.

6. North Halls

Secluded from much of campus, North Halls is great if you want to get away from distractions while still being in proximity to classes and campus activities.

However, it is not the most popular option. The dining hall food is not great, and I personally would not choose to live there.

7. Nittany Apartments

Nittany Apartments is definitely a popular place to live. However, the students I polled did not rank it as such.

I think the area can be scary at night, since there is not much lighting. The setup is also a bit confusing, and it can be hard to find some of my friend’s apartments.

But, I still think Nittany Apartments are a great place to live with a bunch of your friends while still having quick access to campus.

8. Pollock Halls

According to the poll I took, Pollock Halls is not the most exciting place to live and the students did not favor Pollock, and I agree.

Located near South Halls, Pollock’s dorms are not renovated. In my experience, the dorms are dark, dreary and creepy.

Brendan Plarre (senior-marketing) did not like living in Pollock.

“Living in Pollock, I didn’t feel safe. Anyone could’ve gotten into the bathroom,” Plarre said. “There was no safety whatsoever.”

No matter where you live, there are going to be good and bad aspects about living on campus. Overall, any experience living at Penn State can make for some great memories.