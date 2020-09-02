A Penn State student is looking to bring awareness to social injustices through the expressive medium of art.

Project Unity is a university-wide art project led by Penn State Harrisburg student Heather Witherow.

According to Witherow (junior-secondary education), Project Unity is looking to engage students, faculty, staff, alumni, friends, family and others by bringing awareness to social justice issues.

Witherow said regardless of artistic skill level, Project Unity wants people to share their culture, experiences related to social or racial injustice and thoughts on achieving “unity” through art.

Literature, painting, drawing, ceramics, photography or any other medium of art are all welcome in the project, according to Witherow.

Witherow said submissions to the project will be displayed in a gallery located on the Project Unity website.

As the semester continues, Witherow said Project Unity hopes to create a mural from the artwork submitted, as well as posters of individual artwork to display around Penn State’s campuses.

Project Unity was launched in January. Witherow said she started the project because she was inspired to “do something about the racial and societal injustices that have been happening in this world and continue to happen.”

Witherow said starting the project was initially challenging, because it was a large commitment and she wasn’t sure where to start.

To begin, Witherow said she reached out to all student governments at Penn State and commonwealth campuses, as well as the Penn State Alumni Association.

Witherow brought a team together and worked through the summer to finalize details and set up a website.

Moreover, Paul Clifford, the associate vice president for alumni relations and chief executive officer of the Penn State Alumni Association and a member of Project Unity, shared why he supports the project.

"Through the sharing of art, Project Unity will bring awareness to the inequities and injustices that exist in our community,” Clifford said via email. “It is important to lend voice to these important issues using all the mediums available to us to end racism.”

Vinay Singh, the Academic Affairs director and another member of Project Unity, believes the project will have a positive impact on the community.

"Project Unity aims to send a message that will echo among the halls of Penn State for years to come,” Singh said via email. “It is a message of the true values of Penn State: equality, strength, respect and community.”

Witherow said Project Unity invites anyone interested in participating to visit its website, where information on the themes of the project can be found, as well as the link to the submission form for artwork.

Participants can choose one of the three themes to inspire their artwork: “We Stand in Unity,” “Together We Walk” and “The World Today.”

Participants can take a picture of their artwork and upload it through the submission form, which is located on the “About Project Unity” page of the website.

Submissions for the project will be open throughout the fall semester, according to Witherow.

In the future, Witherow said she hopes to post submissions on Project Unity’s Twitter and Instagram pages.

More information from Project Unity can be found on its Twitter and Instagram.

