Every year, the Toys for Tots Foundation collects new toys to deliver to children across different communities.

This year, the Centre County program is ending its campaign on Nov. 20 before Penn State students leave for the two month break.

Historically, the local campaign gained most of its contributions throughout December, according to Centre County Toys for Tots coordinator Gene Weller, a former Marine Corps major and member of the Marine Corps League. With students leaving before Thanksgiving and not coming back to campus until after Christmas, there have been some concerns regarding the early start and end to the 2020 campaign.

Weller has worked with Toys for Tots for 34 years.

“We need the toys, but we are also going to be looking for the monetary donations, so we are going to be in position to buy the toys for next year,” Weller said.

Normally, the Toys for Tots Foundation stresses its need for actual toys. However, this year, Weller said because the campaign ends early, if someone misses the opportunity to donate a gift, Centre County Toys for Tots will still be accepting monetary donations through the Toys for Tots website and checks made payable to “Toys for Tots” that are forwarded to Weller.

“We’re about a month earlier than we usually are, so we are having to change that mindset of ‘It’s after Thanksgiving. Time to start thinking about this,’” Weller said. “No, we need to be thinking of it now.”

Toys for Tots has received online donations for many years, but is emphasizing a greater focus on donations this year due to the pandemic, according to Weller.

Weller said there are 50 drop boxes placed across campus where toys can be donated. The boxes will be picked up by Nov. 13.

Moreover, Weller said the program is also looking for volunteers to help wrap and sort the gifts.

This year’s wrapping schedule runs from Nov. 14-17 in the Penn Stater. Due to coronavirus concerns, only 75 volunteers are permitted per session, according to Weller.

“In the past, we would typically have 700-1,000 people come out over a four or five day period,” Weller said.

Bob Johnson is also a part of the Marine Corps League and has worked with Toys for Tots for over 25 years.

“We’re concerned every year,” Johnson said. “This is a strange year, of course. It’s just that it’s a whole different routine this year.”

Similarly, Terrie Henrickson, who has worked with Toys for Tots for several years, said the organization will not stop working until it gets everything done.

“I know that we are running short, but somehow we always get it finished,” Henrickson said. “This year is so much different from any other year, and we understand that some of the people at risk may not be able to help us.”

Weller described the differences Toys for Tots face this year as an “organized chaos.”

“There’s a lot of help from a lot of folks,” Weller said. “It always seems to come together each year.”

Weller said local food pantries gave the organization a list of names and ages for boys and girls around the community to collect presents for. Rather than wrapping the toys individually this year, Toys for Tots is having volunteers place four gifts in bags labeled with the gender and age to limit direct contact with toys.

Volunteers will also be sorting food items for the food pantry.

Weller said the mission of Toys for Tots has always been “about providing some hope and joy for needy children in our community.”

Henrickison said she is staying motivated through the feedback Toys for Tots receives every year.

“Your intent is to give a child hope but then, when we get the feedback, that it does brighten someone’s day, that’s what we’re there for,” Henrickson said.