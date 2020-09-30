Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week's Collegian playlist featured staffer is senior photographer Noah Riffe.

Riffe (junior-photojournalism) started working for the Collegian his freshman year as a photo candidate. He has worked as a photographer for the past three years and has taken “thousands” of different photos.

Riffe said he is always looking for something new to listen to, as music is something that brings him joy.

“I definitely spend almost way too much time listening to music,” Riffe said.

While Riffe’s taste in music varies, he said he mainly listens to rap and hip-hop.

Originally from Seattle, Riffe prefers to listen to and support local artists that “aren’t as big as most mainstream top chart artists.”

“I found a lot of really great people and learned a lot about that culture and community of Seattle artists,” Riffe said.

Here are some of Riffe’s favorite songs right now:

1. “Forever (Pt. II) (feat. Kaleem Taylor)” by Snakehips

Riffe remembers first seeing Snakehips live at Penn State’s Movin’ On festival in 2019.

“It was really cool to actually see them perform live,” Riffe said. “But I’ve been listening to them for five years — they’re really great. I just love their music.”

2. “Compensating (feat. Young Thug)” by Aminé

3. “Lady Sunday” by Sam Lachow, Dave B.

Out of everything he currently listens to, Riffe says this song is likely his current favorite.

“It’s by Sam Lachow and Dave B. who are both Seattle rappers,” Riffe said. “They’re not very popular — they’re more popular than a lot of Seattle rappers but are still not nationally known. It’s a great song and I think people should check out these artists as well.”

4. “Troubled Waters” by Parisalexa, Dawty Music

Riffe remembers seeing this R&B singer-songwriter on NBC’s reality show “Songland,” a show where musicians write original songs and perform them for other artists.

“[Parisalexa] didn’t win, but she’s an amazing songwriter, and the beat [for this song] is just amazing and she just has an amazing voice. Everyone should check her out,” Riffe said.

5. “Pray for Me” by Travis Thompson

6. “Hangin out” by Brothers From Another, Sam Lachow & Sol

Brothers From Another is Riffe’s favorite rap group. He loves the song’s “chill vibe” and how the group utilizes unique beats.

“It’s something you want to listen to with the windows down when it’s sunny and you’re hanging out with friends,” Riffe said.

Riffe said he hopes readers checking out his playlist will listen to this group in particular.

7. “Ain’t Gon’ Stop” by Sol

8. “Sunroof” by Boogie, Dana Williams

Riffe remembers first hearing this single when he attended Penn State Altoona. He said he was listening to a random playlist when he first heard this song during a drive.

“It had snowed a couple days before, the sun was out and it was just gorgeous,” Riffe said. “You hear this song and it takes you instantly back to that place.”

9. “wanderlust” by blackbear

10. “Hothead” by Parisalexa, Lazā

11. “Dirty Chuck Taylors” by Brothers From Another

“My personal anthem. I’m literally right now wearing dirty Chuck Taylors on my feet,” Riffe said as he lifted his feet and showed his shoes to the webcam. “This is hands down just ‘me’ in a song. If anyone wants to know who I am, just listen to this.”

Riffe’s playlist can be found here.

