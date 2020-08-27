After going fully remote during the spring 2019 semester due to the spread of the coronavirus, many Penn State students found it difficult to adjust to the new schedule and lifestyle of virtual classes.

Some students have been able to maintain the same focus as they do during an in-person class and still look presentable on Zoom.

Michal Hacia used his experience from the spring to improve his apparel, conduct and attentiveness for his Zoom classes this upcoming semester.

Hacia (junior- physics) said he learned remote classes are easier in an isolated space.

“Remove as many distractions from your reach as possible [and] keep tabs to just class related materials,” Hacia said via email.

For this semester, Hacia plans to take classes from his apartment where he hopes to stay organized.

Hacia said he chose to return to campus because he already signed a lease for his apartment, even though almost all of his classes are remote. He said he didn’t want to waste his money, so he is using this space to complete his coursework.

“I will be enjoying myself at The Pointe and possibly in-person on occasion,” Hacia said.

Perry Levine said she is familiar with online classes, but not Zoom. Levine (freshman-plant science) was in a hybrid program during her junior year of high school. She said there was no live instruction while she learned remotely in high school.

Levine said she learned to teach herself the material, but is preparing to adjust to Zoom classes for the semester as if she were still taking classes in-person.

“For me, getting ready for class means getting dressed and ready for the day to present myself in public,” Levine said via email.

Moreover, Stephanie Mutz said she’s more quiet and shy during online classes. She also said she thinks it’s harder to have a classroom atmosphere online.

“I like getting ready in the morning to feel less weird [during class], but I’m more comfortable in sweats for sure,” Mutz (sophomore-journalism) said via email.

Mutz’s best advice to stay focused during remote learning is to use the resources as much as you can. She said she thinks teachers are also struggling with teaching online, and said not to be afraid to message them for help.

Also, Farias Campos said he has trouble focusing when he has classes on Zoom.

“It helps a lot if the classes are recorded or if I take some notes, so that I can go back to the material when I need to,” Campos (senior-information sciences and technology and comparative literature) said via email.

Like Levine, Campos still completes his daily routine to feel presentable and as if he’s still taking class in-person.

For students struggling to focus during Zoom classes, Campos recommends taking notes. He said it helps him to be “actively doing something” without being distracted.

Caitlin Shilen said it is hard for her to learn online because remote classes are not as hands-on as in-person classes. Shilen (sophomore-broadcast journalism) added that it can be harder to pay attention when you’re not in a classroom.

Shilen said she feels like she can interact more with professors and other students when classes are held in person. She said she’s still finding ways to make remote classes easier.

“Put headphones in and make sure you are sitting up on a desk and not laying down in your bed,” Shilen said via email.

